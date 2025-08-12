Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center Urges the Family of a Plumber Who Has developed Lung Cancer and Who Prior to 1983 had Exposure to Asbestos to Call About Compensation-It Might Be Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

"Most plumbers who had asbestos exposure before 1983 and then develop lung cancer never get compensated because they don't know $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.” — Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center says, "We are urging a plumber who had routine exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and who has recently learned they have lung cancer to please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for a serious conversation about compensation. As we would like to discuss compensation for a plumber who has developed lung cancer and who was exposed to asbestos at work before 1983 might be well over a hundred thousand dollars.

"We are also urging the wife or adult children of a former plumber who now has lung cancer and was working as a plumber or plumber's helper before 1983 to please call us at 866-714-6466. Before 1983 a plumber would have had regular exposure to asbestos because pipes were frequently insulated with asbestos, plumbing pumps contained asbestos, hot water tanks frequently contained asbestos, and boilers were typically coated with and or insulated with asbestos. Our appeal is nationwide-from California to Florida, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Alaska, and any other state.

"Saddest of all is most plumbers who had exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and then develop lung cancer never get compensated because they are not aware the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If this sounds like your loved one, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We have extremely skilled lawyers who can help." https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

Important checklist for an individual or veteran seeking compensation if they had significant exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and they now have lung cancer:

* The individual or veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 at their place of work or in the armed forces.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent, and preferably in the last one or two years.

* The individual's or veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal individual or veteran who now has lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, worked at a shipyard, at an oil refinery, chemical plant, factory, at a power plant worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The individual or veteran must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation results.

https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a individual or veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.