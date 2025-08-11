Qrixe™ Launches Bidirectional Sales Platform™ to End Forms, Funnels, and Gatekeepers’ Control

Qrixe™ — World’s First Bidirectional Sales Platform™ connecting professionals and consumers instantly without forms, funnels, or gatekeepers.

Qrixe™ launches world’s first Bidirectional Sales Platform™ (BSP™), connecting pros and consumers instantly—no forms, funnels, gatekeepers, or clickbait.

We help professionals dominate their markets by connecting directly with consumers and bypassing gatekeepers.” — Arius Valentino, CEO of Qrixe™

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qrixe ™, an independent technology company headquartered in Miami, announces the launch of its flagship Bidirectional Sales Platform ™ (BSP™) — first to the real estate industry, with solar set to follow in Q4 2025 — fundamentally changing how professionals connect with consumers.For decades, real estate has been controlled by entrenched gatekeepers — platforms that collect consumer intent, sell it back to agents, and lock them into costly, low-yield advertising cycles. Qrixe™ ends that dependency. Its Bidirectional Sales Platform™ empowers agents to directly reach thousands of local consumers daily, without forms, funnels, or middlemen. The moment a QR code is scanned, the consumer receives instant value — market analysis, marketing plan, or buyer advantage program — while the agent receives full behavioral, property, and qualification data in real time.Forms and funnels are relics of a slower era — CRM systems have become filing cabinets, and if no file is created, there is nothing to manage. Qrixe™ replaces that with instant, verified consumer intelligence and direct connection. The result: professionals spend less time chasing unqualified leads and more time engaging with ready, informed clients.“Our mission is to eliminate the friction between professionals and the consumers they serve,” said Arius Valentino, CEO of Qrixe™. “The Bidirectional Sales Platform™ not only delivers instant value to the consumer but equips professionals with verified, actionable intelligence at the moment of engagement. This is how we move beyond the limitations of traditional CRM and lead systems.”While the initial launch is in real estate, Qrixe™’s multi-industry architecture is designed for rapid expansion into solar, mortgage, insurance, automotive, and other verticals. Its infrastructure scales across industries where consumer intent and qualification data are critical to conversion.Qrixe™ will make its public debut at the Florida RealtorsConference & Expo on August 25, 2025, then proceed to the California Association of Realtors(CAR) Expo, the National Association of Realtors(NAR) conference in Houston, and Inman Connect New York in February 2026.About Qrixe™Headquartered in Miami, Qrixe™ is an independent technology company dedicated to re-balancing the flow of the information between professionals and consumers. The flagship Bidirectional Sales Platform™ allows professionals to provide personalized, data-rich value propositions instantly, capturing verified consumer intent and qualification data in real time. Qrixe™ aims to decrease dependence on gatekeeper-controlled lead systems by offering scalable, high-efficiency tools across various industries.Media ContactQrixe™ Media Relationsmedia@qrixe.com

Qrixe™ Launches World’s First Bidirectional Sales Platform™ — No Forms, No Funnels, No Gatekeepers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.