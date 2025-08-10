Cathay FHC Advances Sustainability Frontiers at 2025 Cathay Sustainable Finance and Climate Change Summit

Cathay Financial Holdings hosted its 9th Sustainable Finance and Climate Change Summit, spotlighting the future of sustainable finance and nature-positive business solutions under the theme “Shaping a New Vision for Sustainability.” The summit drew a record of over 5,000 registered participants, including more than 700 listed companies representing 80% of Taiwan’s market capitalization. Senior leaders from government and financial sector gathered to advance climate action. Cathay FHC President Chang-Ken Lee opened the summit by commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the five-year countdown to 2030 targets. He emphasized Cathay FHC’s growing engagement in biodiversity and nature-based strategies.

Spotlighting Nature-Positive Strategies and Cross-Sector Solutions for People, Planet, and Resilience

Asia now has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead the low-carbon transition.” — Cathay FHC President, Chang-Ken Lee

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid rising geopolitical volatility and shifting sustainability priorities, long-term sustainable transformation requires bold, forward-looking strategies that connect systems and stakeholders. On July 9, Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC) convened over 5,000 registered participants for the 9th Cathay Sustainable Finance and Climate Change Summit, reinforcing its role as a regional platform for accelerating climate action.Held under the theme “Shaping a New Vision for Sustainability,” the 2025 summit focused on two urgent fronts: the evolving landscape of sustainable finance in a disrupted world, and nature-positive, socially inclusive business transformation. The summit’s growing influence was evidenced by participation from over 2,500 institutions, including more than 700 listed companies representing nearly 80% of Taiwan’s total market capitalization. Notably, over half of major high-emission industries were represented, with board-level participation surging nearly 90% year-on-year—signaling increased executive-level commitment to climate action."Asia’s Moment to Lead"Cathay FHC President Chang-Ken Lee set the stage for the summit by commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and noting the critical five-year window to achieve 2030 climate targets. “While political headwinds in the West have slowed momentum, Asia now has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead the low-carbon transition,” Lee said.Citing data from the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN), Lee noted that Asia is projected to account for up to 40% of global climate investment. Lee also highlighted the rising strategic relevance of water resources, biodiversity, and innovative financing mechanisms such as biodiversity bonds and nature-based insurance.Cathay FHC continues to advance this agenda through industry-leading efforts, including co-developing biodiversity credit methodologies, mobilizing corporate engagement, and expanding low-carbon finance. As of the end of 2024, Cathay FHC and its subsidiaries had mobilized TWD 375.7 billion (USD 11.6 billion) in low-carbon investments, a 13.7% year-on-year increase. Taiwan’s industrial strengths in precision machinery, shipping, automation, and e-mobility also position it to play a leading role in the global green economy."Strengthening the Policy-Private Sector Interface"In a keynote address marking his first year in office, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairperson Chin-Lung Peng, reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to green finance. He introduced three priority initiatives: (1) The development of a national carbon emissions database; (2) The publication of guidelines for sustainable economic activities; and (3) Strategic incentives for financial institutions to support emerging green sectors.During the morning session, titled “The Evolving Landscape of Sustainable Finance in Times of Disruption,” FSC Chairperson Peng, Taiwan Stock Exchange President Edith Lee, and other distinguished guests provided stakeholders with updates on emerging financial policy directions and evolving sustainability disclosure frameworks.Rebecca Mikula-Wright, CEO of the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC), warned that 73% of Taiwan’s listed firms face significant environmental risks. She cited a research from the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) estimating that global investment in climate adaptation could reach USD 9 trillion by 2050, urging Taiwan to accelerate its efforts in green power, low-carbon technology, and just transition strategies.Also joining the summit for the first time was Hiro Mizuno, former CIO of Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), following his earlier appearance at Cathay FHC’s COP29 side event. In his keynote, he stated: “ESG is not an ideology—it is a framework for understanding risk. Financial institutions must become accelerators of the energy transition to turn ideas into impact.” He emphasized that despite increasing political resistance in the West, Asia and Taiwan are uniquely positioned to lead.Other speakers included Wen-Chen Shih, Deputy Minister of Environment, who presented Taiwan’s updated net-zero transition roadmap, and Brenda Hu, Director General of FSC, who outlined the policy vision for positioning Taiwan as a regional sustainable finance hub.The morning concluded with a high-level panel discussion, “Shaping a New Sustainable Paradigm,” featuring President Chang-Ken Lee and global experts envisioning a new sustainable finance architecture responsive to shifting global dynamics."From Climate Action to Nature Capital"The afternoon session, “Innovative Solutions for Nature-Positive and Socially Inclusive Business Transformation,” pivoted to explore the intersection of ecosystems, biodiversity, and human well-being.Shan-Chi Liu, President of Cathay Life Insurance opened the session, followed by Jens Nielsen, CEO of the World Climate Foundation (WCF), who spoke on the evolution of sustainability—from climate to nature—and the integration of nature capital into financial markets. He also highlighted the rapid emergence of biodiversity credit markets in Asia.Sophia Cheng, CIO of Cathay FHC, presented actionable pathways for a just and resilient transition, stressing the importance of aligning environmental and social outcomes.Patrick Yeung, Assistant Director of AVPN, discussed how sustainable finance can support equitable energy transitions across Asia.Ming-Jer Tsai, Director of National Taiwan University Experimental Forest, shared a global overview of biodiversity credit developments and introduced the Asian Biodiversity Credit Alliance, a newly formed regional coalition of universities working credible methodologies.Peter Pu, Managing Director of the British Standards Institution (BSI) Group NE Asia, addressed the increasing pressure on Taiwanese enterprises to align with nature-related risk frameworks and disclosure requirements.The summit concluded with the panel, “Towards a Sustainable Future- The Challenging Nature Actions Across Diverse Industries,” featuring: Chih-Pang Lin, President of Cathay Power Inc.; Aravindan Srinivasan, Executive Director of AVPN; Shalom Chen, Chief Sustainability Officer of L’Oréal Taiwan; Viola Lin, Vice Chairperson of Ørsted Taiwan. Panelists shared how companies across sectors are tackling nature-related risks and embedding strategies into their business models.Cathay FHC reaffirmed its commitment to Sustainable Finance in Action, with a long-term goal of achieving 100% renewable energy across global operations by 2050. A recognized leader in climate finance, Cathay FHC’s energy transition portfolio reached TWD 73.3 billion by the end of 2024—an 80% increase since 2021—signaling strong momentum toward a nature-aligned, inclusive, and resilient economy.

