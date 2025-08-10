Strategic Partnership Between ZagTrader and Karmal Brokerage to Enhance Trading Capabilities in Iraq

New Partnership

This partnership marks a major step in modernizing Iraq's trading landscape, combining our technology with ISX Karmal’s local expertise to offer investors exceptional trading opportunities.” — Shihab Khalil, CEO of ZagTrader

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZagTrader, a leading global provider of trading and investment technology solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Karmal Brokerage, a prominent Iraqi brokerage firm. This collaboration aims to enhance the trading experience for investors in Iraq by integrating advanced trading technologies and expanding access to global financial markets.Key Highlights of the Partnership:-Advanced Trading Infrastructure: The partnership will introduce state-of-the-art trading platforms, offering real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and seamless order execution.-Enhanced Market Access: Investors will gain access to a broader range of financial instruments, including equities, bonds, and commodities, facilitating diversified investment portfolios.-Regulatory Compliance: Both companies are committed to adhering to international regulatory standards, ensuring a secure and transparent trading environment for all participants.-Back Office Automation & Reporting: The collaboration will drive efficiency through streamlined back-office operations, automated workflows, and powerful reporting tools, enabling greater operational control and scalability.About Karmal Brokerage:Karmal Brokerage is a leading brokerage firm based in Iraq, specializing in providing a wide range of financial services to investors. Established with the aim of enhancing the trading experience in the region, Karmal offers innovative solutions to both retail and institutional clients. Their services include trading in equities, bonds, commodities, and other financial instruments, all supported by cutting-edge technology and a team of seasoned market experts.About ZagTrader:ZagTrader is a global leader in providing innovative trading and investment technology solutions. With a focus on delivering high-performance platforms, ZagTrader serves financial institutions and individual investors worldwide.For further information, please contact:📩 media@switchtozag.com

