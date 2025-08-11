Just Legal Solutions Launches AI-Powered Emergency Process Serving to Combat Critical Delays in Oklahoma's Legal System

The official logo for Just Legal Solutions, a Glenpool-based firm providing process serving and legal support services in Oklahoma.

New Glenpool firm introduces proprietary AI technology and 2-hour emergency service to increase speed and accuracy of legal document delivery.

I started this company to ensure no one else has their life put on hold because the system is too slow, too opaque, or too indifferent.” — Joseph Iannazzi, Founder of Just Legal Solutions

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Legal Solutions Launches AI-Powered 2-Hour Emergency Process Serving to Combat Delays in Oklahoma's Legal SystemJust Legal Solutions, a new legal support services firm, today announced the full launch of its technology-driven process serving operations for the greater Tulsa area and all of Oklahoma. The company introduces a unique combination of proprietary AI-powered technology and 24/7 availability, including a two-hour emergency service, to address systemic delays in the legal document delivery system that affect attorneys, landlords, and individuals.The legal support industry has historically been plagued by inefficiencies, including inaccurate service attempts, a lack of transparency, and significant delays that can jeopardize court cases. These bottlenecks often result in missed deadlines, case dismissals on procedural grounds, and increased costs for both law firms and their clients. Just Legal Solutions was founded to solve these common frustrations by leveraging artificial intelligence for advanced address verification and skip tracing. This technology aims to increase the accuracy and speed of service by cross-referencing multiple data sources in real-time, reducing the costs and delays associated with failed attempts.A key differentiator for the company is its focus on urgent and after-hours service. The firm’s round-the-clock availability is designed to handle time-sensitive legal matters that fall outside of traditional business hours, such as emergency restraining orders, urgent child custody papers, or last-minute eviction proceedings where every hour counts."My personal five-year ordeal with the workers' compensation system following a debilitating injury showed me firsthand how delays and systemic inefficiencies can have profound, life-altering consequences," said Joseph Iannazzi, founder of Just Legal Solutions. "I was denied the right to choose my own doctors and forced into procedures that led to further injury, all while my family faced severe financial strain. I founded this company to be the solution I never had. We use technology and an unwavering commitment to speed to ensure that no one's pursuit of justice is put on hold because the system is too slow or too opaque."Just Legal Solutions offers a full suite of services tailored to the needs of the legal and property management communities, including:Emergency and Same-Day Process Serving: A dedicated team is on call 24/7 to handle rush delivery of any legal document, with options for two-hour and same-day completion. This service is critical for matters involving statutes of limitations or temporary restraining orders where immediate action is required.Comprehensive Service of Process: Professional and legally compliant delivery for all civil matters, including summons and complaints, subpoenas, divorce and family court documents, and small claims papers. Each serve is meticulously documented to ensure legal validity.Specialized Landlord Services: Fast and efficient service of eviction notices (5-day and 30-day notices) and legal postings. This rapid service helps property managers regain control of their properties faster and minimize financial losses by adhering to the strict legal timelines required for eviction proceedings.AI-Powered Skip Tracing: Advanced investigative tools to locate evasive or hard-to-find individuals. This service is essential for allowing cases to proceed that would otherwise be stalled indefinitely due to an inability to locate the respondent.Secure Legal Courier Services: Time-sensitive court filings, document retrievals, and office-to-office deliveries with a secure and verifiable chain of custody, acting as a reliable extension of a law firm's operations.The firm is fully licensed for statewide service in Oklahoma, with a primary operational focus on Tulsa, Creek, Wagoner, Rogers, Osage, Mayes, and Washington counties. This combination of deep local expertise and statewide reach allows the company to handle complex serves in both dense urban areas and remote rural locations.About Just Legal Solutions:Just Legal Solutions is a technology-enabled, disability-owned legal support services company based in Glenpool, Oklahoma. Specializing in emergency process serving, AI-powered skip tracing, and legal courier services, the firm serves attorneys, businesses, and individuals throughout the greater Tulsa area and statewide across Oklahoma.Full Story: https://justlegalsolutions.org/about

