Output Music Group Announces Premiere of ‘Hold Your Peace’ Theatrical Concert

A moving tribute to faith, family, and legacy — blending live music, dramatic storytelling, and cinematic visuals

LEAGUE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, November 9, 2025, audiences will gather at Church of the Bay for the premiere of Hold Your Peace, a one-night-only, high-production theatrical concert event that weaves together powerful live music, dramatic reenactments, and cinematic projections to tell a deeply personal story of loss, faith, and restoration.Produced and directed by Wayne Brezz in collaboration with featured artist John Crockton Jr., Hold Your Peace is inspired by the life and legacy of John’s late father. This heartfelt production invites audiences into a journey through memory, grief, hope, and the enduring peace found in faith.“This isn’t just a concert or a play — it’s an experience that connects hearts,” says Brezz. “We’re merging the emotional power of live music with the intimacy of personal testimony and the immersive quality of film. People will leave changed.”Unlike traditional concerts or stage plays, Hold Your Peace blends:• Live Music Performances – Soul-stirring worship and original music led by John Crockton Jr. and guest musicians.• Dramatic Reenactments – On-stage performances depicting key moments from John’s story.• Cinematic Visuals – Pre-produced projection content and archival imagery that enhance the storytelling.• Dance & Movement – Choreographed pieces adding depth to pivotal emotional moments.• Narrated Storytelling – Live and recorded narration guiding the audience through each chapter.A Story Rooted in Faith and FamilyThe production opens with a scene called “Born Without Sound,” reflecting John’s real-life experience of entering the world without hearing. Born completely deaf, John’s early life was shaped by silence — a silence filled by the love, faith, and determination of his family. From there, audiences are taken through childhood memories, life lessons from a devoted father, the heartbreak of loss, and the ultimate embrace of peace through faith.“My father was my hero,” says Crockton. “Sharing his story is my way of honoring his life while helping others find hope in theirs.”Event Details & Tickets:For more information, visit www.outputmusicgroup.com or email info@outputmusicgroup.com.Tickets are available now at https://outputmusicgroup.com/hold-your-peace-a-musical-tribute

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.