yummy.world Expands Across the USA with Amazon Fresh Partnership for Seamless Grocery Shopping

Interactive recipe platform with AI-powered personal chef “yummAI” now helps Americans discover, plan, and shop fresh meals in one click.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- yummy.world , the world’s first interactive recipe map with a built-in AI personal chef, today announced its full availability across the United States, alongside a strategic partnership with Amazon Fresh to enable seamless grocery shopping nationwide.With yummy.world, users can explore authentic recipes from around the globe, plan personalized menus for any diet or occasion, and instantly shop every ingredient via Amazon Fresh with just one click.The platform’s signature feature, yummAI, acts as a personal chef — recommending the perfect dish or building a complete menu tailored to taste, budget, and dietary needs. Whether you’re preparing a quick weekday dinner, a romantic meal, or a week of healthy lunches, yummAI handles the planning, so you can focus on cooking and enjoying.Key Benefits for US Users• Interactive World Recipe Map – Discover global dishes with beautiful illustrations and easy instructions• AI-Powered Menu Planning – Get personalized recipe and menu recommendations with yummAI• One-Click Grocery Shopping – Order all ingredients via Amazon Fresh without leaving the platform• Local Pricing & Availability – See ingredient costs and options specific to your US location• Any Diet, Any Occasion – From vegan to keto, from family meals to dinner parties“Our mission is to make cooking fresh, delicious meals as easy as possible,” said Steffen Matzke, founder of yummy.world. “Partnering with Amazon Fresh in the USA brings that vision to life — now, anyone across America can explore the world’s recipes, plan the perfect menu, and have every ingredient delivered right to their door.”The USA expansion follows strong user interest in Europe and marks a major step in yummy.world’s mission to make global cooking accessible and fun for everyone, everywhere.

