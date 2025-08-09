Traffic Alert - Rt 7 / McConnell Dr Brandon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 is CLOSED in the area of Mcconnell Rd in Brandon due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for an undetermined amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



