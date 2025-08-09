TNQ Tech Launches World’s First Mobile Sports Science Platform—Integrating Physical, Cognitive, Vision Performance Data

From labs to locker rooms: TNQ Tech brings professional sports science tools to any smartphone. From jump height to power output and RSI, JUMP! keeps a precise log of every session — turning data into insights for peak readiness and fatigue management.

TNQ Tech Launches World’s First Mobile Sports Science Platform — Powered by JUMP! — Integrating Physical, Cognitive, and Vision Performance Data

We built this app to unify biomechanics, cognitive testing, and vision performance in one mobile platform — replacing costly, fragmented sports science systems.” — Nobuchika Yamaki, Founder & CEO, TNQ Tech

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TNQ Tech, Co. Launches World’s First Mobile Athlete Monitoring Platform — Replacing $10,000+ Sports Science EquipmentTNQ Tech,Co., a sports technology innovator at the intersection of sports science, neuroscience, and behavioral science, today announced the U.S. launch of its JUMP! Performance Platform — the world’s first mobile-based athlete monitoring system that integrates physical, cognitive, and vision performance measurement into a single ecosystem.The platform connects TNQ Tech’s suite of AI-powered mobile applications — SAQ!, FAST!, Move!, Load!, BRAIN!, and EYES! — enabling coaches, teams, and sports scientists to collect, analyze, and store athlete data in one secure, centralized hub.Breaking the Silos in Sports ScienceTraditionally, measuring vertical jump height, sprint mechanics, workload ratios, cognitive reaction times, and eye tracking required multiple devices, separate data systems, and expensive lab setups.With JUMP! as the data hub, every test result from TNQ Tech’s apps is automatically logged under a unified athlete profile, allowing cross-metric analysis such as:•Linking cognitive performance (BRAIN!) with biomechanical movement patterns (Move!)•Correlating training load trends (Load!) with jump performance (JUMP!)•Comparing visual tracking metrics (EYES!) with reaction timeKey Components of the JUMP! Platform:•JUMP! – AI motion tracking for vertical jump height & central data hub•SAQ! – Sprint, agility, and quickness analysis•FAST! – Velocity-Based Training optimization•Move! – 3D motion analysis with GRF estimation and joint angles•Load! – Automatic ACWR calculation for workload monitoring•BRAIN! – Cognitive performance testing (reaction time, attention, stamina)•EYES! – Eye movement tracking for visual coordinationDesigned for Teams, Trainers, and ResearchersWith all data in one place, the JUMP! platform simplifies athlete monitoring, supports injury prevention programs, and accelerates data-driven decision-making for training optimization.“Professional teams invest millions in performance technology, but most systems are fragmented and require multiple hardware setups,” said Nobuchika Yamaki, Founder & CEO of TNQ Tech. “We built JUMP! to integrate everything into one mobile-first platform that works anywhere.”About TNQ TechTNQ Tech’s mission is to democratize performance science by replacing costly lab setups with accessible mobile technology. By combining AI motion tracking, cognitive testing, and vision performance measurement, TNQ Tech delivers a unified solution for athletes and coaches worldwide.AvailabilityThe JUMP! platform and integrated apps are available now for iOS via the App Store:•JUMP! – https://apps.apple.com/app/id6747550361 •SAQ! – https://apps.apple.com/app/saq/id6747574808 •FAST! – https://apps.apple.com/app/fast/id6746974553 •Move! – https://apps.apple.com/app/move-3d-motion-analysis/id6749614543 •Load! – https://apps.apple.com/app/load/id6748372622 •BRAIN! – https://apps.apple.com/app/brain/id6747735697 •EYES! – https://apps.apple.com/app/eyes/id6748371263 For more information, visit https://tnqtech.ooo

