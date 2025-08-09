Whimsy Meets Catastrophe in George Allen Miller’s Award- Winning Fantasy Debut 'The Floating Lake of Dressa Moore'

"A rollicking tale with magic, pirates, and multiple viewpoints that will keep readers turning pages. Our verdict: GET IT" -- Kirkus Reviews

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floating lakes, frozen duels, and a magical mystery that could end the world, George Allen Miller’s The Floating Lake of Dressa Moore is a genre-bending fantasy debut that is equal parts epic, hilarious, and very relatable. Book one of the Dressa Moore series, this spellbinding novel has already garnered acclaim, including the Literary Titan Book Award, and a glowing “GET IT” verdict from Kirkus Reviews.In this sweeping, high-fantasy adventure, reality was forever torn when a wizard and a dragon clashed a century ago, leaving behind skybound islands and lakes defying gravity itself. Enter Professors Jonathan Braxton, a pompous but lovable magilurgist, and William Watts Worthwaddle, a curious linguist whose caution never quite matches his intellect. What begins as a research expedition to the floating lands of Dressa Moore quickly spins into an unpredictable saga involving ancient magic, cursed pirates, warring empires, and a ticking magical catastrophe. Praised by Literary Titan as “a madcap ride through floating lakes, shattered love, and magical chaos,” the novel delivers sharp dialogue, layered world-building, and a deeply emotional undercurrent. With chaotic magic systems, subtle romantic tension, and unforgettable characters like a pirate captain torn by guilt and a revenge-driven commodore, the novel walks a delicate line between humor and heartbreak.The Floating Lake of Dressa Moore stands out not just for its imaginative setting but for its emotional complexity and narrative ambition. Kirkus Reviews hails it as “a rollicking tale with magic, pirates, and multiple viewpoints that will keep readers turning pages.” George Allen Miller’s prose is clever and conversational and more like hearing a fantastic story told over a pint than reading lofty epic fantasy. His book is ideal for fans of humorous fantasy, morally messy characters, weird-but-wonderful worldbuilding, and narratives that aren't afraid to suddenly hit you in the heart.Available now on Kindle and in paperback on Amazon, The Floating Lake of Dressa Moore marks the beginning of a fantasy series as unpredictable and charming as the magic it explores.About the AuthorGeorge Allen Miller is a Washington, D.C.-based author who has been reading and writing science fiction and fantasy for over 50 years. Born in Cheverly, Maryland, he has long called the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area his home. Inspired by Isaac Asimov at age fifteen, Miller began writing speculative fiction and quickly developed a love for hard-boiled detective stories and humorous fantasy.With The Floating Lake of Dressa Moore, Miller blends his lifelong passion for worldbuilding with sharp wit and emotional resonance. His work is characterized by a love of genre mashups, quirky yet grounded characters, and big ideas told through intimate stories. This debut novel is the first installment in the Dressa Moore series, with more magical misadventures to come.

