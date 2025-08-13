Argent LNG Retains FERC Pre-Filing Counsel as It Prepares for Global Debut at Gastech 2025

www.argentlng.com Argent LNG Argent GTT Ships Entering Port Fourchon Argent LNG LM9000 Argent Ship Leaving Dock

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , a next-generation liquefied natural gas developer based in Louisiana, announced today that it has retained experienced Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing counsel to guide the regulatory process for its flagship 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon.This decisive step positions Argent LNG to launch the FERC pre-filing process—keeping the project on track for a 2027 construction start and first LNG deliveries in 2030, while reinforcing the United States’ role as a cornerstone of global energy security.The announcement comes just weeks before Argent LNG takes the global stage at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy, where the company will unveil its innovative Phase One site layout. This includes an expanded 900-acre footprint within Port Fourchon, a modular liquefaction design for rapid deployment, and low-emission tank systems—adapted from proven global applications but new to the U.S. market—engineered to reduce boil-off gas and cut emissions.“Securing experienced FERC counsel is more than a procedural step—it’s a clear signal that Argent LNG is moving with purpose, precision, and transparency,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO of Argent LNG. “As we step onto the Gastech stage, we’re demonstrating to our partners and allies that our vision for cleaner, more reliable American energy is already in motion.”Strategically located inside the nation’s premier offshore energy port, Argent LNG offers unmatched logistical advantages, including deepwater access, zero drayage, and the fastest shipping routes to Europe and Atlantic Basin markets. By integrating advanced liquefaction technology from leading global providers with GTT’s low-emission tank systems, the terminal is designed to set new benchmarks for efficiency, safety, and environmental performance.The pre-filing process will involve close coordination with federal regulators, state agencies, local stakeholders, and Louisiana communities. Through its “Louisiana First” policy, Argent LNG is committed to prioritizing local contractors, suppliers, and workforce—creating thousands of jobs and delivering long-term economic benefits to the region.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is a next-generation liquefied natural gas exporter committed to delivering reliable, secure, and responsible American energy to global markets. Leveraging Louisiana’s energy heritage and innovation, Argent LNG is building the infrastructure needed to power a sustainable energy future and strengthen global partnerships. Learn more at www.argentlng.com Meet us at Gastech 2025 — Booth D10

Argent LNG to Showcasing Port Fourchon’s Role in Powering a Sustainable Energy Future

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.