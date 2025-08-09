Federal agencies signal a shift in enforcement of short-term health insurance rules
The U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Treasury announced Aug. 7 that they are reconsidering the definition of short-term, limited-duration insurance through a formal rulemaking process. Until new rules are finalized, the departments will not prioritize enforcement actions against insurers that do not fully comply with the 2024 definition, including related notice requirements.
HHS encourages states to adopt a similar enforcement approach and will not penalize states that either follow this federal approach or apply their definitions of STLDI under state law.
