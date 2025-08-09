Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,772 in the last 365 days.

Federal agencies signal a shift in enforcement of short-term health insurance rules

The U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Treasury announced Aug. 7 that they are reconsidering the definition of short-term, limited-duration insurance through a formal rulemaking process. Until new rules are finalized, the departments will not prioritize enforcement actions against insurers that do not fully comply with the 2024 definition, including related notice requirements.

HHS encourages states to adopt a similar enforcement approach and will not penalize states that either follow this federal approach or apply their definitions of STLDI under state law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal agencies signal a shift in enforcement of short-term health insurance rules

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more