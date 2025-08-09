Submit Release
NIH issues guidance on AI use in research application process

The National Institutes of Health Aug. 5 issued guidance to researchers on the use of artificial intelligence for the research application process. According to the agency guidance, applications that are “substantially developed by AI, or contain sections substantially developed by AI” will not be considered and may result in enforcement actions.

The agency also announced it will limit the number of new, renewal, resubmission or revision applications from an individual — acting as principal investigator/program director or multiple principal investigator — to six per calendar year.

The policy goes into effect Sept. 25, 2025.

