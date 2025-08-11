Artist Gene Bond Announces Launch of HowToDrawMotorcycles.com for Upcoming Book Release

Step by step Cafe Racer drawings Gene Bond demonstrates how to build a motorcycle drawing from precise perspective construction lines to fully rendered technical illustration. Gene Bond’s exploded view of a café racer reveals the bike’s internal structure and how each component fits together, blending mechanical accuracy with artistic clarity.

New site offers motorcycle drawing tutorials, sample pages, and Indiegogo updates for Gene Bond’s forthcoming “How to Draw Motorcycles.”

It’s about thinking like a designer. The"How to draw motorcycles" book works as an illustrated encyclopedia for households that love technology and motorcycles as much as it works as a drawing course.” — Gene Bond

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist and educator Gene Bond (Evgeny Bondarenko) today announced the launch of HowToDrawMotorcycles.com, a website created to support the forthcoming book How to Draw Motorcycles . The site provides tutorials, work-in-progress previews, and a waitlist for notifications about the book’s Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The project focuses on motorcycle drawing and motorcycle illustration methods that connect visual practice to how the machine works.Bond developed the website and book after identifying a gap in available resources for artists. Technical manuals and encyclopedias contain extensive information yet are not designed for visual learners, while many art tutorials focus on surface appearance and omit mechanical logic. The book and site aim to place structure and function at the center of the drawing process so artists can produce motorcycles that look convincing and read correctly.“When I set out to learn how to draw motorcycles, I quickly discovered it takes more than drawing skill—it demands an understanding of how they work,” Bond explains. “I’m not an engineer, and you don’t have to be one either. Artists don’t need every bolt and piston; we need the structure—what connects to what, what defines the silhouette, where the weight sits, and how different layouts shape a bike’s personality. Once you understand that, you can draw from memory, rotate bikes in perspective, redesign them, spot patterns across models, and invent believable machines—anything from vintage café racers to futuristic cyberpunk e-bikes.”The book covers core motorcycle families and the visual logic behind wheels, front and rear suspension, frames, engines, cables, and fairings. It explains why parts are shaped as they are and how assemblies interact, then applies that knowledge to drawing workflows—from rough sketches to production-ready concept art. Sections on curvilinear and fisheye perspective, 360-degree rotations, and rider/passenger posing extend the material for illustrators working in comics, games, and design.HowToDrawMotorcycles.com publishes excerpts and short drawing tutorial videos that reflect the same approach. Visitors can review sample pages, follow development updates, and join the email list for news about the Indiegogo launch, expected later this year. The initial print run is planned at 1000 copies in Taiwan, with campaign perks anticipated to include signed copies, limited prints, and early digital chapter access.The website and book are intended for artists at different experience levels as well as adjacent audiences—illustrators, concept designers, motorcycle builders, educators, and enthusiasts interested in mechanical drawing. The material is positioned as a practical reference that can be read sequentially or consulted for specific topics during the drawing process.“Once you internalize the structure, you gain creative freedom. You can design café racers, superbikes, dirt rigs, touring platforms, choppers, scooters, and modern electrics with equal confidence—or invent hybrids and near-future concepts that feel inevitable. That’s what excites me—helping people bridge the gap between accuracy and imagination.”Additional information, high-resolution images, and sample pages are available at https://howtodrawmotorcycles.com . Readers can explore tutorials, preview the book’s development, and subscribe for campaign updates.About Gene BondGene Bond (Evgeny Bondarenko) is a Taiwan-based artist, author, and educator with exhibitions in more than 30 cities worldwide. His work has been featured by SWATCH, China Airlines, and Deutsche Welle and appears in multiple art books. He teaches perspective and art fundamentals on the YouTube channel Gene Bond Art.Media ContactGene BondMail@genebond.art

