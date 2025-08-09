Professional Keynote Speaker Invests in Global Speaking Excellence at Prestigious NSA Conference

NSA awards banquet 2025

Katie Hornor Ruby Newell-Legner

Surrounding myself with the industry's best speakers is important not only because it's inspiring but it sharpens my skills, expands my vision, and equips me to serve audiences with greater impact.”
— Katie Hornor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International keynote speaker, bestselling author, and high-performance business strategist Katie Hornor (often misspelled Horner) has returned from the National Speakers Association (NSA) annual conference and awards banquet, in Scottsdale, Arizona, an elite gathering of the most accomplished voices in professional speaking.

Hornor traveled from her home in Mexico as a member of the Latin American Speakers Association to attend the event, which honors the industry’s best through the Speaker Hall of Fame induction and the presentation of the prestigious Cavett Award. She attended as the guest of Ruby Newell-Legner, outgoing president of the Global Speakers Federation, and connected with colleagues from Germany, India, Colombia, Australia, Canada and the USA.

Known for her engaging presentations that blend strategic business insight with memorable flamingo-inspired metaphors, Hornor has delivered over 700 hours on stages internationally, empowering high-achieving leaders to align their work with their values for greater impact. She is bilingual in English and Spanish, a TEDx speaker, and a prolific author.

Her recent attendance at NSA reflects her commitment to continual growth — a quality event hosts value when choosing a speaker who can both inspire and deliver tangible results.

Learn more about booking Katie Hornor for your audience at https://www.theflamingoadvantage.com/speaking.

About the Global Speakers Federation:
The Global Speakers Federation is a global network dedicated to advancing the professional speaking industry, connecting member associations and fostering collaboration among speakers worldwide. www.globalspeakersfederation.net

About the National Speakers Association:
The National Speakers Association is the leading organization for professional speakers in the United States, providing resources, education, and recognition for excellence in the speaking profession. www.NSAspeaker.org

Katie Hornor, TEDx: What Flamingos Taught Me About Purpose

About

Katie Hornor is a keynote speaker, certified High Performance™ Coach, award-winning author, and strategic high-ticket event consultant who equips equips high-achieving leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs to align their business with their divine purpose. Known for her TEDx talk and The Flamingo Advantage® Framework, Katie has helped thousands grow businesses that are pink, purposeful, and profitable—without compromising faith, family, or values. She blends biblical wisdom with high-level business strategy to deliver transformational coaching, sacred sales solutions, and high-conversion event strategies. She has delivered over 700 hours of stage content, published 90+ books, and hosted 250+ podcast episodes. As a high-ticket event strategist and host of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast, Katie is trusted by entrepreneurs and event organizers around the globe. Whether you’re building a brand, planning a six-figure event, or designing a business in service of your life and calling, Katie offers aligned, ethical, and effective solutions. Recognized as the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, and named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine, Katie has also received multiple international book awards and been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square billboards. Her message has appeared on hundreds of podcasts and stages worldwide, earning her a reputation as one of the leading modern voices in faith-based business leadership. To inquire about keynote speaking, strategic event consulting, or coaching, email Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com

