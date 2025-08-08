Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the Israeli government’s decision to expand military operations across Gaza

CANADA, August 8 - “Canada condemns the Israeli government’s decision to further escalate the conflict in Gaza.

This escalation will do nothing to end the humanitarian horror in Gaza or the deepening suffering of both the Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians. Nor will it advance long-term peace and security for the Israeli people.

Canada calls for an immediate ceasefire. Hamas must immediately release all hostages taken during the horrific terrorist attack of October 7; Hamas must disarm; and we must see a massive and sustained surge in humanitarian aid, at the necessary scale.

We continue to work with our international partners on the path to a two-state solution, where an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state lives side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security. We reiterate that Hamas must play no role in the future governance of a demilitarized Palestinian state. Canada will continue to support the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to reform and to strong, democratic governance.

Preserving the prospects for peace and stability in the region must be our collective priority. Canada urges all parties to negotiate in good faith toward a just, meaningful, and lasting peace that respects the dignity, security, and aspirations of all Palestinians and Israelis.”