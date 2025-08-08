Submit Release
Governor Ivey Breaks Ground on Saban Center

In her 2023 state of the state address, Governor Kay Ivey championed the creation of the Saban Center — and now, August 2025, that vision has officially broken ground. Governor Ivey joined Coach Nick Saban, Mrs. Terry and City of Tuscaloosa leaders to celebrate this major step forward in bringing a world-class hub for education, science and the arts to Alabama students. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

