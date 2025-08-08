For Immediate Release: August 08, 2025

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H., and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins this week announced plans to support American citrus growers and cut bureaucratic barriers by proposing an update to the standard of identity (SOI) for pasteurized orange juice. This America First action will end a 60-year-old rule that hurts domestic farmers and forces reliance on foreign imports. The FDA expects this change is unlikely to affect the taste of pasteurized orange juice.

The FDA’s proposed rule would reduce the minimum required Brix level – a measure of dissolved sugar content – in pasteurized orange juice from 10.5 percent to 10 percent, better reflecting the natural Brix level of American oranges. The rule change is estimated to save orange juice manufacturers more than $50 million per year and would reduce reliance on the use of imported oranges for “not from concentrate” pasteurized orange juice products in order to meet the required Brix level.

“For years, we’ve been wasting beautiful American oranges simply due to an outdated regulation, while relying on a high volume of imports. Under President Trump’s America First Administration, we’re cutting red tape, helping American farmers, and using common sense to reform a broken system. And orange juice will still taste just as good,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H.

“This is a big win for our citrus growers. Florida’s orange growers have faced years of hardships from hurricanes, greening, and burdensome regulations that no longer reflect the realities of today’s crop,” said Secretary Rollins. “FDA Commissioner Makary’s leadership on this and the urgent change is a commonsense reform that cuts red tape, strengthens our domestic supply chain, and ensures more American oranges end up in American breakfast glasses. I am proud to be his partner and will keep fighting every day for our American citrus industry.”

Background:

The current standard has become increasingly difficult for U.S. growers to meet due to severe weather and other factors. Despite producing quality fruit, many producers have been forced to import high-Brix level orange juice from abroad to comply with this burdensome regulation.

Senator Ashley Moody said, “Earlier this year, I vowed to our great Florida orange growers that I would do everything I could to modernize standards and streamline regulations to protect their industry. Our growers have faced many hardships over the past several years, from devastating storms to citrus greening, and could no longer endure the unnecessary and burdensome regulations that favored foreign growers. I have fought hard to ensure we can provide much-needed relief to Florida growers, and I am thrilled that under President Trump’s administration, we are finally putting American growers first. The FDA has proposed a revised rule that will make a HUGE difference for Florida’s citrus growers. Thank you to President Trump, Agriculture Secretary Rollins, FDA Commissioner Makary, and HHS Secretary Kennedy for acting quickly to save an industry in peril and implementing the critical objectives of my Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act. That is what real leadership looks like.”

Senator Rick Scott said, “I’m glad to see the Trump administration’s action to support domestic citrus growers in Florida and around the nation. I’ve been working closely with Senator Moody and the Trump administration to make this simple change that ensures the government isn’t harming domestic growers’ success, while still preserving the quality of our orange juice for American families to enjoy. Fresh-squeezed Florida orange juice is a staple in the state and nation that our citrus growers work hard to produce, and this is a great step forward to support them.”

Citrus growers across the country applauded the move.

“Today's proposed rule marks a turning point for Florida's iconic citrus industry. By aligning the Brix standard to reflect today's crop, Florida citrus growers are empowered to strengthen our domestic supply chain, stay resilient and remain competitive in the marketplace. This seemingly small regulatory change is a major step forward, helping growers rebuild and sustain fresh from Florida orange juice that families across the nation and the world know and love. We applaud the Trump administration, Senators Ashley Moody and Rick Scott, and Representatives Scott Franklin and Debbie Wasserman Schultz for championing the Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act and this critical issue to move Florida citrus forward,” said Florida Citrus Mutual Executive Vice President and CEO Matt Joyner.

“Florida Farm Bureau commends Senator Moody for championing the Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act. This critical legislation will help ensure that Florida’s iconic citrus industry remains competitive and sustainable in the face of ongoing challenges. By modernizing outdated standards, Senator Moody is standing up for Florida’s farmers and protecting the livelihoods of countless families who depend on citrus production. We are grateful for her leadership and unwavering commitment to agriculture,” said Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb Smith.

“Texas absolutely supports Florida’s efforts and thanks the Trump administration. We hope this small change helps the Florida growers rebuild and sustain this important industry for all consumers that have enjoyed fresh orange juice domestically grown for generations,” said Texas Citrus Mutual President Dale Murden.

“California Farm Bureau appreciates the agency’s attention and action on this issue. While the impacts of citrus greening have not been as severe in California as seen elsewhere in the country, it is our belief that such changes help protect our nation’s citrus industry and strengthen its position with international competitors,” said California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass.

This proposal is part of the FDA’s broader effort to review more than 250 SOIs. The Agency is working to ensure its rules are science-based, relevant, and responsive to today’s food supply and consumer needs.

The FDA will accept public comments through November 4, 2025. The proposed rule is available here. More information on the action is available in the FDA’s Constituent Update.

###