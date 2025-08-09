Earned Escape Launches to Help Timeshare Owners Turn Unused Weeks into Monthly Income

Helping timeshare owners turn unused weeks or points into monthly income with no upfront cost.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earned Escape, a new property management platform built exclusively for timeshare owners, officially launches today, offering a simple and profitable way for owners to rent out their unused time and generate monthly income with no upfront cost.With millions of timeshare weeks and points going unused each year, Earned Escape aims to solve a long-standing problem: helping owners turn dormant vacation time into a reliable source of cashflow. The platform handles everything from listing and marketing to guest communication, booking management, and resort coordination — all under a performance-based model.“Most timeshare owners either let their weeks go unused, struggle to sell their ownership, or become victims of cancellation scams that just make the matter worse” said David Avery, founder of Earned Escape. “We built Earned Escape to give owners a hands-free way to monetize their ownership and actually benefit from the vacation time they’ve already paid for.”Unlike traditional vacation rental services that cater to whole-property owners, Earned Escape is built specifically for points-based and week-based timeshare owners. The company works directly with owners across popular resorts such as Wyndham, Marriott Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, and others.How It Works:- No upfront fees – Earned Escape only earns a commission when the owner earns income.- Resort-aware bookings – The platform syncs with resort calendars and policies to ensure legitimate guest stays.- Revenue-focused promotion – From marketing to pricing strategy, we work to keep your time filled and your income steady.- Full-service support – From guest inquiries to check-in instructions, Earned Escape manages the full rental lifecycle.The company has already seen strong early adoption, with a growing waitlist of interested owners from resorts across the country.Earned Escape is now accepting new owners nationwide. Timeshare resort employees and concierge staff are also encouraged to refer owners through the company’s referral program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.