Creative Operations Leader Lytho Welcomes Brandon Grady and Jaime Punishill to Executive Team

Jaime Punishill joins creative operations leader Lytho as Chief Product Officer Brandon Grady joins creative operations leader Lytho as CTO

New CTO and CPO bring enterprise expertise and marketing depth to Lytho’s next phase of growth

Creative and marketing teams deserve tools built just for them. With Brandon and Jaime on board, we’re investing in that future—one where structure empowers creativity.” — Scott Weeren, CEO, Lytho

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytho, the creative operations suite of solutions, purpose-built for in-house agencies, today announced the appointments of Brandon Grady as Chief Technology Officer and Jaime Punishill as Chief Product Officer.

The addition of these two seasoned leaders reinforces Lytho’s commitment to helping creative and marketing organizations scale their creative operations, reduce the chaos, and deliver better outcomes faster.

Engineering a smarter, scalable creative platform

Brandon Grady brings a proven record of building and scaling enterprise SaaS platforms. He joins Lytho from Tempo Software with prior experience at Ada, Twilio, and Beeline, where he held leadership roles focused on data, analytics, and cloud technology across complex digital ecosystems. With deep experience in product delivery, technical architecture, and operational scale, Grady is well positioned to support Lytho’s next chapter of growth.

“Brandon’s technical rigor and ability to lead high-performing engineering organizations will ensure our platform is as powerful and scalable as the teams who use it,” said Scott Weeren, CEO of Lytho. “He brings the enterprise muscle we need to scale our innovation.”

At Lytho, Grady will oversee platform architecture, infrastructure, infosec, and AI enablement to ensure a secure, extensible foundation for creative operations teams of all sizes.

Bringing marketing DNA to product leadership

Jaime Punishill joins as Chief Product Officer, bringing decades of experience at the intersection of marketing, product strategy, customer experience design and digital transformation. A former CMO and one-time Forrester analyst, Punishill has led major initiatives for firms including MetLife, Lionbridge, nCino, TIAA, Thomson Reuters, and Citibank.

“Jaime is a rare product leader who deeply understands marketers—because he’s been one,” said Weeren. “He has both the customer empathy and enterprise savvy to turn our platform into a must-have for modern creative teams.”

Punishill’s unique perspective—shaped by roles on both the buy-side and sell-side of marketing technology—will drive Lytho’s product vision and execution. He will lead product management, UX, Analyst Relations, and customer insight functions.

Empowering marketing teams to move faster and stay on-brand

With content demand exploding and AI transforming creative workflows, Lytho is scaling its platform to help in-house teams stay ahead. Grady and Punishill will play critical roles in building the infrastructure and features to support marketing and creative teams as they balance speed, control, and creative impact.

“Creative and marketing teams deserve tools built just for them,” added Weeren. “With Brandon and Jaime on board, we’re investing in that future—one where structure empowers creativity.”

About Lytho

Today’s in-house creative teams balance surging demand, AI upheaval, and unyielding brand expectations. Purpose-built for creative operations, Lytho brings operational control to spark greater creative freedom with solutions that streamline request intake, reviews, and approvals; enforces brand governance; and provides real-time visibility into projects, timelines, and resources. Serving in-house teams in higher education, healthcare, finance, sports, and beyond, Lytho helps organizations like Sheetz, Nature’s Way, and Kennebec Savings Bank align, automate, and scale their creative output—on brand and on time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.