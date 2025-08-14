Champion Prayer Launches New Faith-Based Social Media Mobile App Merging Faith and Technology

Champion Prayer Logo Intuitive & User Friendly Founder Developer

New Champion Prayer App Uniquely Connects, Supports, and Strengthens Members By Recording and Sharing Prayers, Photos and Scriptures

When Iron Sharpens Iron, Prayer Works !” — Pastor David Harrelson

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Believers seeking a deeper, more connected prayer life now have a powerful new Social Media tool at their fingertips. The Champion Prayer Mobile App is now available on both iOS and Android, making it easier than ever to record, share, and join together in prayer—anytime, anywhere.Designed for individuals, prayer partners, church members and faith-based communities, Champion Prayer equips users to build intentional prayer habits while creating meaningful spiritual connections. Users record, track and share audible prayers with prayer groups they create or join. Group member prayers of agreement along with relevant scriptures, photos, emojis, and text messages all become part of the prayer chain which builds real support as members feel unified in faith with their prayer partners.Key Features Include:Daily inspirational & guiding scripturesCreate open & closed prayer groups for agreement & supportQuickly record audible prayers for yourself or othersAttach photos from your camera, library, or gallery to prayersSelect prayer categories like Relationships, Finances, Career, Health, & FamilyMatch prayers to specific Bible verses associated with the chosen categoryTrack prayer progress by selecting - Waiting and Believing or Prayer AnsweredSend audible prayers to your groups instantly for agreement and supportRespond to prayer requests with emojis, comments, or audible prayers of agreementListen anytime to your own past prayers and the prayer requests of othersTranscribe special prayers into text for sharing or creating printable keepsakesWhy Champion Prayer?“Prayer works - Victory is in the answer - Iron sharpens iron,” says Pastor David Harrelson, creator of Champion Prayer. “This app was built for people who believe in the power of intercession but also understand that life can be overwhelming and isolating. Prayer is much more powerful when we do it together.”Champion Prayer’s clean and intuitive design makes it simple for all ages to use, while its robust features keep believers engaged in daily prayer and connected to their family, friends & faith community.See Champion Prayer in ActionWatch the Tutorial Video for step-by-step instructions or view the Promotional Videos and TikTok Feature to explore the app’s interface and capabilities.AvailabilityChampion Prayer is available now for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.About Champion PrayerChampion Prayer exists to strengthen faith, encourage connection, and make intercession accessible and impactful for everyone. Whether used individually, with prayer partners, or within church communities, the app helps believers stand in agreement and see God’s hand move.For More Information:Website: www.ChampionPrayer.com Press Contact: Pastor David HarrelsonEmail: pastordavid@gslchurch.comPhone: 918-232-1338

