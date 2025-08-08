Douglas, GA (August 8, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Prince “PJ” Thomas, age 18, of Douglas, GA, with Felony Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime in connection to the death of Jameria Studivent, age 18, of Blackshear, GA.

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, at about 9:10 a.m., Studivent was riding in a car with two other people when she was shot while traveling in the 400 block of Miller Road in Douglas, Georgia. They then drove to Coffee Regional Medical Center, where she was provided medical care, but eventually died from her injury. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon, Georgia, will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The preliminary investigation determined that Thomas believed the car Studivent was riding in was suspicious, so he shot at it from his yard. Thomas and the other person in the vehicle knew each other, but there’s no indication that anything happened to provoke the shooting.

After learning that GBI agents and Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were actively searching for him, Thomas turned himself in and is currently booked in the Coffee County Jail.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.