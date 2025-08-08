Governor Abbott Celebrates Texas DPS 90th Anniversary At DPS Graduation Ceremony

TEXAS, August 8 - August 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Praises New DPS Graduates' Bravery

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the Texas Department of Public Safety's (DPS) 90th anniversary and praised the bravery of the new DPS Recruit Class A-2025 during a graduation ceremony at Great Hills Baptist Church. During his keynote address, the Governor congratulated the more than 120 graduate troopers on completing a rigorous 30-week training program.

“DPS has a legendary place in the history of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Of the 90 years of service, DPS plays a far more pivotal role than ever before. DPS troopers are the go-to team to keep our state safe. Whatever the challenge, you are now part of the DPS legacy—a legacy built by heroes. Congratulations on this tremendous achievement, and thank you for your service to Texas.”

DPS A-2025 graduates include 52 military veterans, 19 women, 14 with prior law enforcement experience, and 55 who speak more than one language. Graduates will report to their individual duty stations on September 1, 2025.

The Governor was joined at the graduation ceremony by Public Safety Commission (PSC) Commissioner Larry Long, PSC Commissioner Nelda Luce Blair, DPS Director Freeman Martin, and other state and law enforcement officials.