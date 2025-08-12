Fasoo Smart Print Enhances Enterprise Print Security and Compliance Across Regulated Industries

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA , MD, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, today announced growing momentum for Fasoo Smart Print, its innovative print security solution, across industries handling sensitive and regulated information.

Designed to prevent unauthorized printing and ensure complete visibility into print activities, FSP enables organizations to secure one of the most overlooked data breach channels: printing.

“Despite advances in digital security, printing remains a blind spot where sensitive data can easily slip through the cracks,” said Ronald Arden, EVP, CTO & COO at Fasoo. “Fasoo Smart Print brings that visibility back by embedding control and accountability into every print job, helping organizations secure physical output just as rigorously as digital files.”

Industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and government still rely heavily on printed documents, from medical records and engineering blueprints to internal reports and contracts. Yet, most organizations lack the ability to track who prints what, when, and where, leaving sensitive data vulnerable to theft, mishandling, or compliance violations.

Fasoo Smart Print addresses this challenge by providing granular access controls and capturing detailed logs of each print job, including user identity, printer location, time, and even actual content.

By embedding security and governance directly into the print process, Fasoo Smart Print ensures sensitive documents are protected from unauthorized printing or misuse without disrupting operational efficiency.

With its centralized print policy management and automated risk alerts, FSP helps organizations prevent shadow printing, track data exfiltration attempts, and strengthen compliance with regulations such as HIPAA, GDPR, SOX, and PCI-DSS.

Key features of FSP include:

• Dynamic Watermarking: Automatically apply watermarks on printed documents with user-specific information to deter leaks and trace the source of potential breaches.

• Content-Level Logging: Capture full details of every print job, including document content, user identity, timestamp, and printer location, enabling complete visibility.

• Sensitive Data Masking: Automatically mask sensitive information (e.g., ID numbers, account details) on printed documents to prevent exposure and maintain data privacy compliance.

• Real-Time Print Access Control: Define and enforce who can print specific documents based on user roles, document classification, or application context before any job reaches the printer.

By transforming printing from a security gap into a controlled and traceable activity, Fasoo Smart Print empowers organizations to protect sensitive data across both digital and physical workflows.

Fasoo’s data-centric security portfolio supports its long-term vision as a comprehensive platform provider. With rising demand across high-compliance industries, Fasoo is well-positioned to capture new opportunities and deliver lasting value for customers and stakeholders worldwide.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/print-security/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.



