AI-Powered Product Security Platform Prime Security Wins Black Hat USA 2025 Startup Spotlight Competition

TEL AVIV -NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Security, the company behind the first AI Security Architect, has been crowned champion of the Black Hat USA 2025 Startup Spotlight Competition.

Prime Security emerged victorious from a field of four finalists at Black Hat USA 2025, delivering a compelling presentation that showcased how its platform automates security design reviews and proactively mitigates risk before a single line of code is written. The competition featured top cybersecurity investors and experts.

"Winning Black Hat's Startup Spotlight validates our mission to transform how security integrates with modern development," said Michael Nov, co-founder and CEO of Prime Security. "This recognition from the cybersecurity community's most respected platform reinforces that the industry is ready for AI-driven Product Security that scales with development velocity while reducing risk."

Traditional security reviews can't keep up with modern development, they're manual, reactive, and miss most risks until it's too late. Prime Security changes that with the first AI Security Architect, purpose-built to bring scale and intelligence to design-stage security.

Unlike review assistants or checklist tools, Prime continuously monitors development planning tools like Jira, Confluence, ADO, and Linear to track what's being built, model system behavior, and proactively surface design risks. The platform then generates tailored mitigation guidance aligned with company policy and writes it back into engineering workflows, enabling full coverage with zero disruption to development processes.

The Black Hat USA Startup Spotlight Competition is one of the cybersecurity industry's most prestigious startup showcases, providing emerging companies with a platform to present innovative solutions to leading security professionals, investors, and practitioners.

"This victory at Black Hat demonstrates market recognition that automated, AI-driven Product Security is essential for today's development landscape," Nov added. "We're excited to continue partnering with security teams ready to move from reactive security to proactive, intelligent automation."



Prime Security is trusted by security leaders at organizations including Yext, Redis, Smartbear, Snap Finance, Redox, and Thoughtspot, helping them scale security oversight without expanding headcount or slowing development velocity.

Black Hat is the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, developments, and trends, where all career levels convene to collaborate and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most. For more information, visit www.blackhat.com.

