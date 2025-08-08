Ilham Aliyev arrived at the White House

AZERBAIJAN, August 8 - Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States in Washington

On August 8, in Washington, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the...

09 August 2025, 00:37