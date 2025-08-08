Governor Names Three Appellate Court Justices, 18 Trial Court Judges in Latest Appointments

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen two trial court judges and a California Supreme Court chambers attorney to fill vacancies on three courts of appeal, his office announced Thursday. Newsom on Thursday also appointed 18 trial court judges to serve in 10 counties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.