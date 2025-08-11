Open Ocean Robotics Expands into UK and European Market with New Strategic Partnership

Open Ocean Robotics partners with Autonomous Maritime Solutions to bring zero-emission USV tech to ports and maritime operations across Europe and the UK.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Ocean Robotics is pleased to announce a newly signed representative and reseller agreement with Autonomous Maritime Solutions, a UK-based company specializing in advanced marine technologies consultancy. This agreement marks an important milestone as Open Ocean Robotics broadens its reach into the United Kingdom and across Europe. The partnership is part of a larger strategic initiative to support growing demand for sustainable, autonomous marine monitoring solutions, with a particular focus on delivering a reliable platform for port operations and infrastructure.Through this collaboration, Autonomous Maritime Solutions will act as an official reseller and regional representative for Open Ocean Robotics’ products, including the company’s flagship solar-powered uncrewed surface vehicle (USV), the DataXplorer™. The DataXplorer USV is purpose-built for long-duration missions and equipped with cutting-edge oceanographic sensors and AI-driven analytics. It offers real-time maritime data for applications such as maritime domain awareness, illegal fishing enforcement, offshore wind support, marine mammal monitoring, and more, while operating silently and emission-free.Autonomous Maritime Solutions brings specialized experience in the ports sector, uniquely positioning them to showcase how the DataXplorer can enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability in port and terminal settings. From hydrographic surveys and seabed mapping to environmental compliance and traffic monitoring, the DataXplorer offers a powerful tool for modernizing data acquisition and supporting smarter, more responsive port operations.With strong knowledge of UK and European maritime regulations and a deep network across the commercial ports landscape, Autonomous Maritime Solutions will lead localized outreach, provide logistical and regulatory support, and represent Open Ocean Robotics in tendering processes. This will allow for faster response times, greater alignment with customer needs, and broader adoption of autonomous ocean monitoring technologies throughout the region.“We’re excited to work with Autonomous Maritime Solutions as a trusted partner in the UK and Europe,” said Julie Angus, CEO and Co-Founder of Open Ocean Robotics. “Their expertise and regional knowledge will be invaluable as we continue our mission to revolutionize ocean data collection with zero-emission, autonomous technology.”“We are proud to announce our partnership with Open Ocean Robotics through this UK and European Representative agreement,” said Mark Tricker and Tom Philpot, Co-Founders of Autonomous Maritime Solutions. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable maritime autonomy across the region. By combining Open Ocean Robotics’ cutting-edge solar-powered USV technology with our network, we aim to transform ocean monitoring and data collection, delivering innovative, eco-friendly solutions to our clients.”About Open Ocean RoboticsOpen Ocean Robotics is a Canadian marine technology company that develops solar-powered, uncrewed surface vehicles for zero-emission ocean data collection. With a mission to make the ocean more understood, protected, and accessible, the company’s autonomous platforms and AI-powered software deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions for climate science, maritime surveillance, and environmental monitoring.Learn more at www.openoceanrobotics.com For media inquiries, please contact: media@openoceanrobotics.com250.580.2628A press kit is available at www.openoceanrobotics.com/press About Autonomous Maritime SolutionsAutonomous Maritime Solutions is a UK-based consultancy dedicated to helping maritime organizations integrate advanced technologies into their operations. With a focus on enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability, the company offers expert guidance tailored to the unique needs of each client. From initial consultations to in-depth site visits and ongoing strategic support, they deliver trusted, flexible solutions that empower maritime businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.Learn more at www.autonomousmaritimesolutions.com For inquiries, please contact: enquiries@autonomousmaritimesolutions.com

