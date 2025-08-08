Belton License Office Moving to a New Location

JEFFERSON CITY, MO —

The Missouri Department of Revenue has accepted a new management proposal for the Belton License Office. The contract has been awarded to Bella Risk WS, LLC.

The current office, located at 325 Main Street - will close on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The office will move to a new location at 347 N Scott Ave. This new location will open Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Phone: 816-331-9400.

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

While the Belton office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Harrisonville License Office – 2009 Plaza Dr.

Grandview License Office – 1102 Main St

Lee’s Summit License Office – 316 SW Blue Parkway



A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

