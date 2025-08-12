LeydenJar at IFA Berlin 2025: Powering the Future of Wearables

Example of small batteries using LeydenJar anodes

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeydenJar , a leader in next-generation battery materials, today announced its participation in IFA Berlin 2025 , where it will launch its proprietary silicon anode technology at IFA NEXT, the trade fair’s innovation hub dedicated to breakthrough consumer electronics. The company will be exhibiting in Hall 25, Booth 141 (H25-141), and commercial and application engineering teams will be on-site to engage with battery makers and device manufacturers looking to integrate next-generation battery technology.LeydenJar’s silicon anode material delivers up to a 70% increase in energy density over conventional graphite-based anodes, critical for enabling the next generation of wearable electronics. For manufacturers developing smaller, lighter, and more power-dense devices, LeydenJar’s solution offers significant advantages in battery footprint, performance, and mechanical flexibility.“Energy density is a bottleneck in wearable innovations,” said Evan Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer at LeydenJar. “With our 100% silicon anode, we’re removing that constraint by enabling up to 70% higher energy density compared to traditional anodes, while also supporting thinner and more flexible cell designs. This is particularly important for smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other compact form factors with sensors and onboard AI functionalities where volumetric efficiency is critical.”Unlike conventional solutions, LeydenJar’s anode material is made of 100% pure silicon, manufactured through a proprietary plasma deposition process. This approach eliminates the need for graphite, binders, and toxic solvents, unlocking superior energy performance while remaining compatible with existing cell manufacturing infrastructure. Additionally, the anode’s mechanical adaptability allows designers to explore thinner, curved, or space-efficient batteries for next-gen wearables, without compromising capacity or safety. LeydenJar is collaborating with leading large-scale cell manufacturers, who have already begun integrating the silicon anode into batteries for next-generation consumer electronics.LeydenJar will officially launch and demonstrate its 100% silicon anode at IFA Berlin 2025 to battery manufacturers and consumer product developers. Visitors to IFA NEXT (Hall 25, Booth 141) are invited to explore technical data, application demos, design use cases, and integration guidance from LeydenJar’s team of experts.About LeydenJar:LeydenJar is a leading battery innovator delivering high-performance, 100% silicon anodes to the consumer electronics industry. Recognized in 2025 by TIME and Statista as one of the World’s Top 250 GreenTech Companies, LeydenJar started as a spin-off from TNO, the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research, in 2016. LeydenJar has developed a patented silicon anode technology that increases the energy density of Li-ion batteries by 70%, contributing to smaller or more powerful batteries for next-generation smart devices. With a mission to power the future of smart devices through breakthrough battery technology, LeydenJar recently secured €100 million in funding to accelerate commercialization and is building its first large-scale PlantOne production facility, set to launch in 2027.About IFA Berlin:IFA Berlin is the world's premier technology marketplace, uniting global brands, innovative startups, and industry experts. As the leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, IFA provides a unique platform for showcasing new products and innovations to a broad international audience.

