On August 8, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to zongertinib (Hernexeos, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), a kinase inhibitor, for adults with unresectable or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain (TKD) activating mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received prior systemic therapy.

FDA also approved the Oncomine Dx Target Test (Life Technologies Corporation) as a companion diagnostic device to aid in detecting HER2 (ERBB2) TKD activating mutations in patients with non-squamous NSCLC who may be eligible for treatment with zongertinib.

Full prescribing information for Hernexeos will be posted on Drugs@FDA.

Efficacy was evaluated in patients with unresectable or metastatic, non-squamous NSCLC with HER2 (ERBB2) TKD mutations who had received prior systemic therapy and received zongertinib in Beamion LUNG-1 (NCT04886804), an open-label, multi-center, multi-cohort trial. The major efficacy outcome measures were objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) determined by blinded independent central review per RECIST v1.1.

Among 71 patients who received prior platinum-based chemotherapy but had not been previously treated with a HER2-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor or antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), ORR was 75% (95% CI: 63, 83), with 58% having a DOR ≥ 6 months.

Among 34 patients previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and a HER2-targeted ADC, ORR was 44% (95% CI: 29, 61), with 27% having a DOR ≥ 6 months.

The prescribing information includes warnings and precautions for hepatotoxicity, left ventricular dysfunction, interstitial lung disease/pneumonitis, and embryo-fetal toxicity.

The recommended zongertinib dose is based on body weight. For patients weighing < 90 kg, the dose is 120 mg orally once daily. For patients weighing ≥ 90 kg, the dose is 180 mg orally once daily. Zongertinib may be taken with or without food and continued until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

This review used the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which streamlined data submission prior to the filing of the entire clinical application, and the Assessment Aid, a voluntary submission from the applicant to facilitate the FDA's assessment.

This application was granted priority review. Zongertinib received breakthrough therapy designation and fast track designation. FDA expedited programs are described in the Guidance for Industry: Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions-Drugs and Biologics.

Healthcare professionals should report all serious adverse events suspected to be associated with the use of any medicine and device to FDA's MedWatch Reporting System or by calling 1-800-FDA-1088.

For assistance with single-patient INDs for investigational oncology products, healthcare professionals may contact OCE's Project Facilitateat240-402-0004 or email OncProjectFacilitate@fda.hhs.gov.

Follow the Oncology Center of Excellence on X: @FDAOncology.