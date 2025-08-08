HIP Video Promo Presents: Divergent premieres new music video 'Runnin' Free' on Music-News.com

Divergent Transforms Decades-Old Musical Fragment Into Soaring Anthem of Rebellious Young Love

JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divergent is a tale of dormancy and revival—living proof of what can happen when creative minds reconnect with the passions of their past and fully commit to their craft. It all began in Iowa, where James Richards (guitar, keys, and vocals) and Mike McAlister (bass and vocals) forged a creative partnership as young teenagers, cultivating a love for music and performing that endured throughout their high school years, forming the four-member cover band, Chautauqua Road Band. When they went to separate universities, the band faded, and the reality of adult life took hold, pushing their music to the back burner. But they couldn’t shake the “what ifs” lingering in the back of their minds, and nearly 40 years later, they reunited the Chautauqua Road Band, bringing in James' brother, Paul Richards, on drums and vocals. After an eight-year run of playing classic rock covers, the reunited Chautauqua Road Band came to an end, and James, Mike, and Paul decided to continue on and focus exclusively on original music. As a trio, they knew they had harnessed something special—so they took a leap of faith, deciding once and for all to chase the dreams of their youth.

In a way, their new name, Divergent, tells fans everything they need to know—they're not afraid to be different . Rooted in a shared sense of sonic curiosity, boundless creativity, and a knack for universal storytelling, they embody a true democratic culture that fosters equal parts individuality and collaboration—an ideal foundation for blending genres with ease and exploring unique musical terrains without missing a beat. With their debut album already under their belt, they’re shedding inhibitions and shooting for the stars on their latest project, on a mission to make the next great timeless track destined to stick around long after the band has taken its final bow. After years of ruminating on what could have been, they’re finally becoming the band they’ve always wanted to be: professional, fresh, and full of enthusiasm—proving it's never too late to pivot, reinvent, and uncover the voice that was there all along.

A track nearly 20 years in the making, “Runnin’ Free” lived many lives before reaching its final form. What started as a simple chord progression and syncopated rhythm was molded, shelved, remolded, and built upon over many years, until James finally developed the chords for the chorus and everything else fell into place. Paul’s keen ear gave the track the drive it needed to flourish—injecting it with a touch of honed rock edge, perfect for an anthem of resilient, rebellious young love.

Like many powerful classic rock anthems of the '70s and '80s, each word drips with escalating anticipation, all-consuming longing, and pure adrenaline, capturing the indescribable feeling of reclaiming one’s story without looking back. Their harmonies soar like a car flying down an open road with the windows down, enveloping listeners in the warm embrace of freedom—a world where nothing can keep these two lovers apart. It all culminates in a ripping guitar solo, bolstered by a crescendo of angelic voices, solidifying the sense that if the night goes just right, there’s a good chance true love will prevail, and change everything for the better.

Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was the perfect place to record Divergent’s first two records. The studio is equipped with some of the industry’s best gear, not to mention its sprawling sister megastore, a hidden musical haven for gearheads like James, Mike, and Paul. So it’s only natural that the “Runnin’ Free” music video invites viewers into this secret sanctuary, offering a level of intimacy usually reserved for the lucky few who help make the magic happen.

Divergent knows precisely how to channel the raw hunger for escape—even in the studio—emulating the feel of a live radio station performance. Viewers paying close attention will feel the palpable enthusiasm in the room and might even detect Divergent’s secret weapon: they’re seasoned professionals, taking their craft more seriously than ever, virtually guaranteeing excellent music every time they step into the spotlight. "Runnin' Free" is one piece of the fully stocked Divergent experience yet to come, a bold statement that they’re going all in, and music lovers of all kinds should come along for the ride.

