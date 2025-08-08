From the Frontline to Executive Success Empowers Veterans to Thrive in Business Leadership

From uniform to boardroom—this cover captures the journey of veterans transitioning from military leadership to executive success. The salute and the suit, side by side, represent not only service and strategy, but also identity and impact

Retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Benny R. Kinsey delivers a clear roadmap for veterans and leaders to excel in corporate roles.

“This book is a mission plan for veterans—connecting their skills to the language of business so they can lead with confidence in any environment.” – Benny R. Kinsey” — Benny R. Kinsey

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major and Texas A&M Executive MBA graduate Benny R. Kinsey releases From the Frontline to Executive Success: Translating the MBA for Veterans, a clear, jargon-free roadmap helping veterans and leaders transition from high-intensity careers to thrive in corporate roles. Now available on Amazon, Audible, and iTunes.Military veterans, first responders, and leaders from high-intensity careers now have a direct, actionable guide to transition into business leadership. From the Frontline to Executive Success: Translating the MBA for Veterans, written by retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major and Texas A&M Executive MBA graduate Benny R. Kinsey, is now available worldwide in Kindle, paperback, hardcover, and Audible editions.Drawing from more than 25 years of distinguished military service and over a decade in corporate and nonprofit leadership, Kinsey offers a jargon-free, mission-focused translation of MBA concepts. The book bridges the gap between the battlefield and the boardroom, making complex business strategies accessible to veterans and high-performing professionals.“This isn’t another leadership book,” says Kinsey. “It’s a mission plan. Veterans already have the discipline, problem-solving skills, and grit to lead. This book connects what they know with the language of business so they can operate at the highest levels without losing who they are.”Organized across six parts and 25 chapters, the book blends business school theory with real-world application, covering:Strategic Leadership – Turning vision into results in any environmentFinancial Decision-Making – Simplifying profit, loss, and investment strategyCorporate Strategy – Competing, innovating, and building sustainable advantageGlobal Mindset – Leading effectively across cultures and marketsTeam Performance – Building high-trust, high-output organizationsWith practical tools, relatable stories, and actionable frameworks, From the Frontline to Executive Success equips readers to lead with confidence in their next mission—whether in corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, or community service.From the Frontline to Executive Success: Translating the MBA for Veterans is available now on Amazon, Audible, and iTunes.About the AuthorBenny R. Kinsey is a retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major with 25 years of service, an Executive MBA graduate from Texas A&M University, and a recognized leader in workforce development, veteran advocacy, and executive coaching. His post-military career includes leadership roles in Fortune 100 companies, nonprofit service, and public engagement.Media Contact:Email: benny.kinsey@brkstrategies.comWebsite: www.brkstrat.com

