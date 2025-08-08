MACON, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Frank Boston, 29, of Bibb County, has been arrested and charged for the trafficking of a 15-year-old female. The charges were brought by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, which initiated its investigation after the child disclosed that she was sold for sex out of multiple motels in Macon in 2022.

Carr recently expanded his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to include one new prosecutor and two new investigators in Macon, with funding provided in the State’s AFY 25 and FY 26 budgets. The Unit was created in 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the General Assembly, and has since secured more than 60 convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children.

“For those who prey on our children, let me be clear: there’s not a corner of this state where you can hide. We will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We established a new regional team in Macon for this very reason, and we won’t rest until every victim is recovered and every trafficker is behind bars.

“Human trafficking has no place in Georgia, and we will not rest until this evil industry is completely removed from all of our communities,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “I want to thank the Attorney General’s hardworking team, especially those in the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, and the law enforcement officers who took this criminal off the streets and are working to secure justice for his victim.”

Boston was taken into custody by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit on July 31, 2025, with the assistance of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

A summary of the charges against Boston are included below.

O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c) Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude: Did knowingly solicit another person, a 15-year-old child, for the purpose of sexual servitude

O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c) Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude: Did knowingly benefit financially from the sexual servitude of a 15-year-old-child

O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c) Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude: Did knowingly harbor another person, a 15-year-old child, for the purpose of sexual servitude

O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c) Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude: Did knowingly subject or maintain another person, a 15-year-old child, for the purpose of sexual servitude

O.C.G.A. § 16-6-4 Child Molestation

O.C.G.A. § 16-6-4 Child Molestation

O.C.G.A. § 16-6-22.2 Aggravated Sexual Battery

O.C.G.A. § 16-6-3 Statutory Rape

O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106 Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes

How to Recognize & Report Suspected Human Trafficking

To help raise awareness and share the signs of human trafficking, First Lady Marty Kemp and the Georgia Department of Administrative Services created an online Human Trafficking Awareness Training that’s free to the public and available here.

To report suspected human trafficking in Georgia, call the Statewide 24-Hour Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA (1-866-363-4842).

If you have reason to believe that a victim is in imminent danger, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency to file a report.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that arrest warrants contain only allegations against the individual against whom the arrest is made. The individual in custody is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the individual guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the arrest warrant.