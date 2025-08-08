When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 25, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 26, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Tropicale Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) La Michoacana, Helados Mexico Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

“This press release is an update to the company’s press release, previously issued on 07/25/2025, to include corrected product codes.”

Tropicale Foods of Ontario, CA is recalling certain Helados Mexico and La Michoacana products with specific best by dates, as detailed below because these products contain undeclared milk. Though these products include “cream” in the product ingredient lists, the common name “milk” is not declared. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Description BBD LaMichoacana COCONUT (Single) 10/3/2026-5/3/2027 LaMichoacana STRAWBERRY (Single) 10/1/2026-5/16/2027 LaMichoacana BUBBLE GUM (Single) 4/7/2027-4/19/2027 LaMichoacana COOKIES AND CREAM (Single) 4/9/2027-4/11/2027 LaMichoacana MANGO (Single) 2/3/2027-4/8/2027 LaMichoacana 6 -PACK COCONUT 11/25/2026-4/12/2027 LaMichoacana 6-PACK STRAWBERRY 6/3/2026-6/17/2027 LaMichoacana 16-PACK VARIETY CREAM 3/10/2017-3/16/2027 LaMichoacana 12-PACK MINI VARIETY CREAM 9/9/2026 -4/12/2027 LaMichoacana 6-PACK ROMPOPE 4/24/2027-7/14/2027 Helados Mexico 12-PACK MINI VARIETY CREAM 5/29/2026-06/24/2027 Helados Mexico 12-PACK MINI CHOCOLATE DIP VARIETY CREAM 12/17/2026-6/15/2027 Helados Mexico 12-PACK DLR MINI VARIETY CREAM 12/31/2026-5/2/2027 Helados Mexico 12-PACK DLR MINI CHOCOLATE DIP VARIETY CREAM 1/14/2027-6/18/2027

Product was distributed at retail locations nationwide.

Pictures of the recalled products are below.

The company conducted an audit of all product labels, which led to this recall. One consumer illness has been reported to date.

Consumers who have the affected product should dispose of and not consume this product if allergic or sensitive to milk. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 909-563-3090 between 8 am and 5 pm pacific, Monday to Friday.