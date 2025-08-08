Helixbeat Launches RAVZORA, Marking Bold Entry into Global Hospitality Market with Strategic Acquisition of AllPOS

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helixbeat (www.helixbeat.com), a forward-thinking technology company delivering innovative solutions across healthcare, HR and benefits, facial recognition, visitor management, IT services, and digital marketing, has officially entered the global hospitality industry with the launch of RAVZORA—a comprehensive, cloud-native hospitality platform born out of its strategic acquisition of AllPOS (www.allpos.software).

The launch of RAVZORA marks a significant milestone in Helixbeat’s strategy to penetrate global markets through technology innovation, bringing its proven capabilities to restaurants, hotels, and service-based businesses worldwide.

RAVZORA: A New Standard for Hospitality Technology

Originally developed as AllPOS, the platform has been reimagined under the Helixbeat brand as RAVZORA (https://www.helixbeat.com/products/RAVZORA)—a modern, AI-enabled hospitality solution designed to unify operations, increase efficiency, and elevate guest experiences. Key features include:

• Point-of-sale (POS)

• Inventory & procurement management

• Staff scheduling & shift planning

• Loyalty programs & CRM

• Multi-location analytics

• Cloud-native infrastructure for global scalability

Whether for a local café or a multinational hotel group, RAVZORA is built to scale and adapt across geographies and service models.

“RAVZORA is our bold entry into the global hospitality industry—not just restaurants, but hotels, food courts, and service operators across the board. This platform represents Helixbeat’s commitment to transforming how hospitality businesses operate, scale, and innovate. We’re not just introducing software—we’re redefining what hospitality technology can do on a global scale.”

— Shan Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Helixbeat

“Joining forces with Helixbeat marks an exciting new chapter for our platform and our customers. What began as AllPOS has now evolved into RAVZORA—a solution that’s ready to scale globally, backed by the infrastructure, vision, and innovation capacity of Helixbeat. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for hospitality technology.”

— Murugan Kesavapillai, Chief Executive Officer, AllPOS

“With RAVZORA, we’re delivering a platform that’s not only powerful but practical—designed to adapt to the real-world needs of hospitality operators, from a single site to global chains. Our focus is on ensuring seamless deployment, strong support, and measurable impact for every customer.”

— Mark Levin, Global Chief Operating Officer, Helixbeat

“With RAVZORA, we’re combining a proven product foundation with Helixbeat’s enterprise-grade cloud, AI, and infrastructure capabilities. We’ve engineered the platform to be modular, secure, and ready to serve global businesses from day one.”

— Guru, Chief Technology Officer, Helixbeat

About Helixbeat

Helixbeat is a global technology company delivering intelligent solutions across healthcare, HR and benefits, visitor management, facial recognition, IT services, digital marketing, and now hospitality. Known for innovation and customer-centric design, Helixbeat is redefining how businesses operate in a digital-first world.

About RAVZORA (formerly AllPOS)

RAVZORA is a next-generation hospitality platform designed to streamline operations and enhance guest experiences across restaurants, hotels, food courts, and multi-location service chains. Built on a cloud-native architecture, RAVZORA integrates seamlessly with existing systems and is supported globally by Helixbeat’s technology and services network.

