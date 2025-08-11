Endurance Home Care Recognized as a Home Care Provider to Watch in 2025

Endurance Home Care Logo Endurance Home Care

Endurance Home Care, based in Stamford, CT, was named a top provider to watch in 2025 for its tech-enabled, holistic approach to private-pay senior care.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endurance Home Care, based in Stamford, Connecticut, has been named one of the top home care providers to watch in 2025 by Home Health Care News. As the home care industry navigates workforce shortages, reimbursement pressures, and an increasing demand for senior wellness, Endurance stands out with its holistic, tech-enabled model designed for today’s aging population. Endurance Home Care serves families across Fairfield and New Haven Counties , focusing exclusively on the private-pay market. This allows the company to deliver consistent and personalized care without being affected by regulatory changes.A Holistic Vision for Aging at HomeEndurance Home Care is taking a wellness-forward approach to aging in place. Its model blends traditional personal care with modern health-monitoring tools and wellness strategies. By using smartwatches and AI audio-based monitoring, the team can track client activity, vital signs, and safety patterns in real time. This provides caregivers, families, and care managers with insights that lead to faster response times and better outcomes.In a recent interview with Home Health Care News, founder and CEO Andrew Schwartz explained the company's care philosophy.“We think that we can do more than just show up and provide good care,” Schwartz previously told HHCN. “Some of those things that we think differentiate [Endurance Home Care] include integrative care coordination, the use of technology, like smart watches and audio monitoring to track client health and activity. We spent a lot of effort on a more comprehensive wellness program around nutrition, mobility, and cognitive stimulation. This is how we think of things from a holistic approach.”Through this model, Endurance Home Care supports the full picture of senior health, offering services that go beyond tasks and help promote long-term independence at home.Leadership with VisionAndrew Schwartz brings leadership experience from roles at Care Advantage and Elara Caring. Before founding Endurance, he served as chief operating officer at Care Advantage and as chief of staff and head of mergers and acquisitions at Elara Caring. That experience has shaped the company's strategic direction and commitment to innovation.While Endurance is a young company, it is already earning recognition for its thoughtful, forward-facing approach. Its structure and leadership give it the flexibility to adapt and thrive in an industry facing increasing complexity.Positioned for Long-Term ImpactOperating solely in the private-pay space, Endurance Home Care is not constrained by changing Medicaid or Medicare guidelines. This allows the company to focus on quality, caregiver consistency, and personalized care planning. The company’s inclusion in Home Health Care News’ list of providers to watch highlights its early achievements and potential to influence the future of home care delivery in Connecticut and beyond.About Endurance Home Care Endurance Home Care is a home care provider based in Stamford, Connecticut, serving Fairfield and New Haven Counties. The company offers technology-enabled home care, including personal care, care coordination, wellness programming, and tech-enabled health monitoring for aging adults. Founded by Andrew Schwartz, Endurance is focused on helping clients age safely and independently at home through a modern and holistic model of care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.