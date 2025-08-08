SpeciCare Opens Early Lung Cancer Detection Trial to Patients as well as Pulmonary and Oncology Practices Nationwide

Specicare Lung Cancer clinical trials Lung Cancer Clinical Trial for Pulmonary Offices

Testing a non-invasive blood draw for early lung cancer detection

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpeciCare Clinical Trial Group has officially launched a nationwide enrollment effort for its latest study, which aims to validate a simple, non-invasive blood test capable of detecting lung cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages. The trial is now open to both patients and pulmonary and oncology practices interested in participating in this breakthrough clinical research.

The clinical trial, approved and overseen by an Institutional Review Board (IRB), will evaluate a novel blood-based diagnostic tool designed to catch lung cancer before symptoms appear—when treatment options are most effective and outcomes can be dramatically improved. The study is open to adult participants, with priority given to U.S. military veterans and others who meet the high-risk profile (including a 20-year, pack-a-day smoking history).

Eligible patients will receive $300 in total compensation for their participation over the course of three annual blood draws. The trial requires minimal time commitment and no invasive procedures and each patient will also receive an AI generated summary of their available electronic medical record.

“Too many patients are diagnosed with lung cancer after it’s already advanced,” said Dr. Ken Dixon, Chief Medical Officer of SpeciCare. “This study is about catching it sooner—when we still have time to act. And we’re inviting both patients and practices to join us in moving this critical innovation forward.”

SpeciCare is also actively recruiting Pulmonary and Oncology Practices across the U.S. to serve as participating clinical trial sites. Participating practices will receive compensation for their support and gain early access to the latest in diagnostic technologies and novel therapies that may soon become the new standard in early lung cancer detection.

“This trial offers pulmonary and oncology clinics an opportunity to be on the forefront of clinical innovation while providing added value and early intervention options to their patients,” added Dr. Dixon. “It’s a win-win for patient care and clinical advancement.”

Practices receive:

Onboarding and trial training support

IRB-backed protocols and materials

Full administrative and coordination assistance

Compensation for patient enrollment and oversight

About SpeciCare

Based in Gainesville, Georgia, SpeciCare is a pioneering leader in personalized cancer treatment and diagnostics. The company is focused on expanding access to cutting-edge clinical trials, cryopreservation of tumor and blood samples for advanced ex-vivo drug testing, and AI-assisted clinical trial matching—empowering both patients and physicians with tools that drive better outcomes.

For more information or to enroll as a patient or partner practice, please visit:

https://specicare.com/clinical-trials/

Media Contact:

Scott Ford

Chief Strategy Officer, SpeciCare

scott.ford@specicare.com

