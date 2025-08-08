Prostar Aviation Completes Starlink Installation on NASA Gulfstream G5

Starlink Install on NASA Gulfstream G5

Prostar Aviation completed the first Starlink install on a U.S. government aircraft, enhancing NASA’s Gulfstream G5 with advanced in-flight connectivity.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Manchester-Boston Regional Airport – Prostar Aviation successfully completed the installation of the Starlink in-flight connectivity system on NASA ’s Gulfstream G5 aircraft. The aircraft is based at Ellington Field, supporting Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. This represents a significant milestone for Prostar Aviation, as it marks the first completed Starlink installation on a U.S. government-operated aircraft. While the company has installed more than 25 Starlink systems across a wide range of business jet platforms, including various Gulfstream models, this particular project notes a significant step forward in Prostar’s effort to bring next-generation connectivity into government aviation.Wendell Bradshaw, Vice President of Aerospace & Defense at Prostar Aviation, remarked on the significance of this collaboration, stating, “This project demonstrates how Prostar’s commercial business aviation expertise can be harnessed to meet the stringent demands of government aviation programs. By applying our industry-leading experience integrating LEO satellite systems onto business-class aircraft, we delivered both speed and cost savings for NASA.”Prostar’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Jeff Shaw, also remarked on the landmark installation, saying, “It’s a strong example of how collaboration with a capable commercial team can meet complex technical and regulatory requirements to enhance mission effectiveness through the rapid integration of advanced technologies.”Prostar Aviation’s success with the NASA G5 installation highlights both its enthusiasm and readiness to serve the unique needs and requirements of federal aviation programs. While this government installation is the company’s first, executive transport fleets across several government agencies are increasingly exploring the advantages of advanced in-flight connectivity. In response to this growing interest, Prostar anticipates expected demand from government operators looking to adopt high-performing, low latency satellite solutions.Prostar Aviation, headquartered at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire with locations in Grand Rapids, MI, and Portland, ME, is a recognized industry leader in the maintenance and upgrade of business and government aircraft. The company is a factory-authorized service facility for Dassault, Embraer, and Pilatus. Prostar has gained national recognition specializing in avionics upgrades, in-flight connectivity solutions, special mission aircraft modifications, and aircraft sales. With proven capacity to manage complex projects and provide targeted solutions for unique operational requirements, Prostar consistently meets the highest standards of performance and reliability. Prostar is part of the Laughlin Family aviation group of companies, which was founded in 1948 and has additional operations in FBO, airline services, and aircraft de-icing. https://www.prostaraviation.com

