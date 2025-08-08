Society of Robotic Surgery and Puma Venture Capital Announce Winners of SRS Shark Tank 2025

Innovations in Digital and Robotic Surgery Take Center Stage

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitestro claimed the top prize at the second-annual SRS Shark Tank 2025 held during the Society of Robotic Surgery's annual conference in Strasbourg, France in July.

The event, a collaboration between SRS and Puma Venture Capital, showcased cutting-edge innovations in the digital and robotic surgery ecosystem and featured early-stage companies poised to transform minimally invasive care.

SRS Shark Tank 2025 featured presentations from 12 innovative companies. Each had five minutes to pitch their technology and five minutes to engage in a Q&A session with a panel of esteemed judges, including top surgeons, investors, and medical device experts.

Companies were evaluated on innovation, impact on healthcare, market potential, business model, and presentation.

Vitestro, a leader in autonomous blood collection technology, earned the top honor for its platform that streamlines and enhances clinical workflows. The system uses robotics and artificial intelligence to standardize blood draw procedures and improve patient experience.

Hypervision Surgical secured second place with its intraoperative imaging platform that combines hyperspectral imaging with AI-powered analytics for real-time surgical support.

Virtuoso Surgical came in third with its platform for endoscopic surgery with two robotically controlled, needle-sized (< 1 mm) manipulators that operate from the tip of a rigid endoscope to offer unprecedented control and dexterity to a full-range of endoscopic applications starting in urology.

The 2025 judging panel included Kurt Azarbarzin, Steve Bell, Rob Morgan, Dr. Martin Roche, Dr. Santiago Horgan, and Dennis McWilliams, and the event was co-chaired by Amit Hazan and Dr. Vipul Patel.

Participating companies included:

Lupin Dental, Mendeara, OncoLux, Panda Surgical, Scialytics, Vergent Bioscience, Vitestro, Horizon Surgical, Sovato, Hypervision Surgical, Virtuoso Surgical, Spiro Robotics, and Revolve Surgical.

About the Society of Robotic Surgery:

Founded in 2012, the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) is guided by the fundamental principles of education and collaboration as a means to tackle the complex issues of robotic surgery. The SRS’ membership includes more than 20,000 physicians of all disciplines from around the world whose mission is to share information related to multi-centric studies, database collection, fellowship training and funding support related to robotic surgery. The SRS is the only multi-specialty robotic surgery society in the world with an annual meeting that includes updates in more than a dozen medical sub-specialties along with state-of-the-art plenary sessions and hot topic courses.

About Puma Venture Capital:

Puma Venture Capital is an investment firm seeking to leverage its surgeon venture partners to invest in all aspects of the digital surgery ecosystem that can accelerate the future of minimally invasive care, including robotics, diagnostics, therapeutics, and digital ecosystems, to drive improved patient outcomes and lower costs for all aspects of the healthcare system.

