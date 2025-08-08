Be Aware of Jury Scams

On August 4th, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission issued a Consumer Alert that scammers are using new techniques to trick people into providing personal information in an effort to steal individual private information and steal people's money. The latest scam involves steering people to a fake website to enter personal data.
The public is reminded to not share personal information, such as your social security number, credit card information, or make payments. When in doubt, call or visit your local clerk of court.
