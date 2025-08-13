Starch Derivatives Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025 Market Through 2025?

The progression in the market size of starch derivatives has been consistent over the recent past. The market, estimated to be worth $65.41 billion in 2024, is projected to see an increase to $68.11 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Several factors have contributed to this historical growth, including the rising demand in the food and beverage sector, the growth of the processed food industry, heightened consumer consciousness about health and nutrition, the easy availability and access to raw materials, and the influence of government regulations and policies.

The market size of starch derivatives is predicted to witness robust expansion in the coming years. It is projected to escalate to ""$84.04 billion by 2029 with a 5.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The surge in the predicted period is due to the heightened use in non-food sectors (such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and more), escalating demand for natural ingredients and clean label, increased adoption of plant-based and gluten-free nutrition, developing markets and urbanization, and rise in disposable income. Significant trends during the predicted timeframe include functional and specialty starches, sustainable procurement and manufacturing, ongoing research and development, personalization and tailored solutions, and advancements in processing technology.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The starch derivatives market is predicted to expand in response to the increasing desire for convenience and processed foods. These types of foods, which aim to minimize kitchen time for consumers, reduce waste-related expenditure and capitalize on economies of scale, are driving this predicted growth. Starch derivatives, recognized as an eco-friendly product, have become vital within the sector. Their importance is attributed to their binding and gelling properties, as well as the escalating costs of sugar, which have stimulated demand. The worldwide processed snacks market, for example, is projected to grow from $96.9 billion in 2020 to $142.0 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rising demand for convenience and processed foods stimulates the expansion of the starch derivative market.

Which Players Dominate The Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025 Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Tate & Lyle Inc.

• Roquette Frères SA

• Beneo GmbH

• Penford Corporation

• Stern-wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co KG

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Inc.

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Tereos Internacional SA

What Are The Future Trends Of The Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Prominent businesses in the starch derivatives market are concentrating on unveiling corn-derived resistant starch to augment the nutritional value of food items, promote gut health, and meet the escalating consumer preference for healthier and functional components. Extracted from corn, corn-based resistant starch remains unassimilated in the small intestine, dramatically increasing the fiber content in food recipes. This is becoming increasingly demanded by health and wellness-focused customers. For instance, Grain Processing Corp, an American manufacturing firm, in September 2022, initiated a corn-made resistant starch known as Fybrin RS. Fybrin RS is characteristically gluten-free, making it fit for a broad array of dietary requirements. It contributes fewer calories compared to traditional carbs, letting producers devise lower-calorie items without compromising on flavor or consistency.

Global Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025 Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The starch derivativesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Glucose syrup, Modified starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin

2) By Raw Material: Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Application: Binder, Thickener and Stabilizer, Sweetener, Lustering Agent, Powdering Agent, Fish Culture Feed, Expanded Feed, Caking Agent, Dehumidification Agent, Other Applications

5) By End User Industry: Food and Beverage, Medical Industry, Chemical Industry, Personal Care and Hygiene Industry, Paper and Pulp Industry, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Glucose Syrup: High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS), Liquid Glucose Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup

2) By Modified Starch: Physically Modified Starch, Chemically Modified Starch, Enzymatically Modified Starch

3) By Maltodextrin: Low-Dextrose Maltodextrin, Medium-Dextrose Maltodextrin, High-Dextrose Maltodextrin

4) By Hydrolysates: Dextrose Hydrolysates, Maltose Hydrolysates, Glucose Hydrolysates

5) By Cyclodextrin: Alpha-Cyclodextrin, Beta-Cyclodextrin, Gamma-Cyclodextrin

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025 Market?

In 2024, North America claimed the largest share in the global starch derivatives market. The starch derivatives market report 2025 covers multiple regions including those of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The growth status of these regions is projected in the report.

