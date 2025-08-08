Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,189 in the last 365 days.

Be Aware of Jury Scams

On August 4th, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission issued a Consumer Alert that scammers are using new techniques to trick people into providing personal information in an effort to steal individual private information and steal people's money. The latest scam involves steering people to a fake website to enter personal data.

View the FTC press release here: https://consumer.ftc.gov/consumer-alerts/2025/08/scammers-are-using-fake-websites-twist-jury-duty-scams

The public is reminded to not share personal information, such as your social security number, credit card information, or make payments. When in doubt, call or visit your local clerk of court. 

When in doubt, call or visit your local clerk of court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Be Aware of Jury Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more