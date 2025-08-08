The Highlanderess Saga - A Gripping Historical Romance Series

Eva Fellner with her German bestseller novels The Highlanderess - a gripping historical romance series by top #1 international novelist Eva Fellner The Highlanderess book-saga - 3 books out of 5 are published on Amazon now

LANDSBERG AM LECH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Historical novels are currently enjoying a renaissance—and with good reason. At their best, they don’t just bring the past to life; they speak to the present. This is exactly what bestselling novelist Eva Fellner achieves with The Highlanderess Saga.The Highlanderess is a Historical Novel set in a war-torn land, that has already captivated thousands of readers. Enja’s Legacy, the fifth and final volume of Eva Fellner’s acclaimed series, releases in Germany on August 13, 2025, where more than 100,000 readers are eagerly awaiting the grand finale. First written and published in German—Eva Fellner's mother language—Die Highlanderin has become a literary phenomenon at home and is now being brought to the world stage by Leap Publishing: with Volume 3 newly released in English, and Volume 1 already available in Spanish.The saga’s protagonist, Enja, is a heroine who claims her place—not only in history. She is not a woman who needs to be rescued. She fights—with sword, with intellect, with heart. Readers accompany her through five volumes: from a child captured and enslaved in the East to a freedom warrior in the Scottish War of Independence, from Ireland back to her homeland, Iceland. What sounds like classic history is transformed under Fellner's pen into a plea for female strength, self-empowerment, and transformation.Where Battles Shape the SoulEnja is not perfect—and that’s what makes her so unforgettable. She falters, doubts, loses. But she never gives up. Her evolution from survivor to warrior speaks to readers longing for authentic leaders, real role models—not clichéd superheroes.Success is not given away. It’s earned! When the novel becomes a space of resonance, The Highlanderess Saga is more than an adventure epic. It is a journey to yourself – for all those who feel that there is more between the past and the present than just dates.Enja's story encourages thinking beyond boundaries—politically, professionally, emotionally. Whether in establishing her standing alongside patriarchal minds like Robert de Bruce, in battle, or in the loss of a loved one, Enja remains true to herself. And that is why she moves us.As Eva Fellner emphasizes: “Perhaps we need exactly such figures today. Women who do not wait, but act. Even if it hurts.”Is The Highlanderess Saga the next must-read for you?When you long for a story that is gripping and profound… when you want to be reminded of what it means to live in a time when one's own life was not taken for granted—and yet fought for anew every day… when you seek a historical novel that offers certainty in uncertain times—both in your private and professional world, and on the global level of undeniable problems we all face—then this series is for you.The Highlanderess Saga is a must-read for you with a sense of depth—and for all those who realize that literature can do more than just tell; it can transform your life.The Highlanderess Saga – Overview of Volumes Published in English:1. The Highlanderess – Enja’s Voyage2. The Highlanderess – Enja’s Quest3. The Highlanderess – Enja’s Clan4. The Highlanderess – Enja’s Battle (Vol. 4, future release)5. The Highlanderess – Enja’s Legacy (Vol. 5, future release)The entire Series will be all published this year on Amazon!

