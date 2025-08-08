Road Closure Scheduled for U.S. Highway 385 from Sheridan Lake Road to Be Still Road Near Hill City

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Aug. 8, 2025

Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948

HILL CITY – Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, U.S. Highway 385 from Sheridan Lake Road to Be Still Road will be closed to through traffic. The roadway will reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. This road closure is part of the Highway 385 construction project from the south end of Pactola Dam to Calumet Road. During the closure, the intersection of Highway 385 and Sheridan Lake Road will remain open.

Recreation Facility Impacts:

South Beach and South Campground will remain accessible via Calumet Road. To access Calumet Road via Highway 385, approach from the south.

Sheridan Lake Fishing Pier and parking lot will remain open. For fishing access from Dakota Point and Sheridan Lake Campground, approach from the south.

Pactola Visitor Center remains closed through the 2025 season.

Local access to Be Still Road will be maintained by the contractor. Wait times are estimated to be no more than 15 minutes.

Detour Route:

The posted detour for the Highway 385 project is S.D. Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 16. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) recommends that travelers exercise caution when using non-maintained roadways.

Emergency Services:

Emergency services are aware of this planned closure and are closely collaborating to provide response coverage.

Project Information:

Once completed, this section of Highway 385 will feature safety improvements, including wider shoulders on each side of the road where possible, improved road curves to meet current design standards, additional turning lanes to improve traffic flow, and new surfacing.

For further information regarding this project, please contact Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, at 605-673-4948 or via email at tim.wicks@state.sd.us.

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “US385” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

Find additional project information including maps, timelines, and construction updates on the website at https://www.US-385.com.

