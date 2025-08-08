Workie Expands in Bangalore: Launches Condor Mirage Office Spaces at Richmond Town

Workie, a renowned office space brand, launches Condor Mirage workspace in Richmond Town. With a Pan-India Presence, Workie is all set to expand in Bangalore.

Workie gave us a modern office that matched our brand, with smooth onboarding and great support - letting us focus on growth while they handled everything else.” — Anubhav

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workie , a leading coworking space brand in India, expands in the Silicon City. The expansions start with the opening of its Condor Mirage Office Space at Richmond Road, Bangalore. The office space brand is all set to open new workspaces at premium locations, including Koramangala, HSR Layout, Jayanagar, Hebbal, and Whitefield.The Grand opening of the Condor Mirage office space caught all the attention. The office spaces are designed for startup founders, growing businesses, and solepreneurs. From luxurious premises to budget-friendly spaces, Workie’s Condor Mirage Space is designed for a diverse client base.Workie’s ready to move, and a fully managed office space for rent in Bangalore has all the facilities. The premium yet affordable office spaces include robust internet connections, power backups, dedicated workstations, top-notch security, meeting and conference rooms, pantry and cafe services, aesthetic interiors, comfy furniture, and great ambience.The Condor Mirage building is designed by integrating modern and traditional approaches. Every office layout complies with Vastu principles, has plantations, natural lighting, open areas, breakout and chill zones. Workie’s Richmond town office space is suitable for IT companies, marketing agencies, advertising services, financial firms, and diverse businesses.Even the location of the office space is carefully selected. Richmond town is a place where the best IT companies are situated. Founders will get proper transportation and connectivity to the Condor Mirage. Also, the building offers the best neighbourhoods that help businesses in networking activities. Businesses can host workshops, organize panel discussions, community and social events, pitching sessions, wellness programs, and talent fairs.Workie already has a great presence in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of India. Now, the office space brand is expanding in Bangalore, the IT hub of India. With the launch of Condor Mirage, the brand is all ready to contribute to Bangalore’s Infrastructure with its thoughtfully designed office space.Founders looking for office Space for rent in Richmond Town , Bangalore, can book the space at Condor Mirage. Visit the website, and the team will assist you throughout the process. Condor Mirage is Workie’s first project in Bangalore; as a result, the brand is giving exclusive discounts and offers to founders for bookings.About Workie:Workie is a renowned office brand that creates and manages office spaces for businesses. It offers ready-to-move, fully managed, and customizable office solutions. With a PAN India presence, Workie offers office space in more than 25 cities, and the brand has a large customer base.Within a short period of time, Workie has seen a significant expansion in the office space sector and is now among the leading names. The company aims for sustainability, client satisfaction and product innovation.

