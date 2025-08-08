A' International Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards Call for Entries

Human-Centered Design

A’ Design Award & Competition Announces Call for Entries for A' International Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards

Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards. The A' Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards are open for entries by Human-Centered Designers, Inclusive Design Consultants, Accessible Design Specialists, Industrial Designers, Product Designers, UX/UI Designers, Ergonomic Experts, Assistive Technology Manufacturers, Rehabilitation Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Architectural Firms, Interior Designers, Healthcare Professionals, Social Workers, Accessibility Advocates, Human-Centered Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free, Human-Centered Designers, Inclusive Design Consultants, Accessible Design Specialists, Industrial Designers, Product Designers, UX/UI Designers, Ergonomic Experts, Assistive Technology Manufacturers, Rehabilitation Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Architectural Firms, Interior Designers, Healthcare Professionals, Social Workers, Accessibility Advocates, Human-Centered Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Human-Centered Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Human-Centered Awards consideration.Human-Centered Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards is on September 30, 2025. Results of the A' Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2026. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Human-Centered Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards : Accessible Designs, Assistive Technologies, Inclusive Interfaces, Ergonomic Furniture, Accessible Architecture, Adaptive Clothing, User-Centered Apps, Sensory-Inclusive Toys and More. Human-Centered Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/166Prize for Good Human-Centered DesignThe A’ Design Prize for A' Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Human-Centered Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Human-Centered Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards. Human-Centered Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=166 to see past winners of the A' International Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/166 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by promoting the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Human-Centered, Inclusive, and Accessible Design Awards please visit designaward.com

