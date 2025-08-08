New Cosmetology and Massage Therapy Classes Begin This August at La’ James International College

Johnston, Iowa – La’ James International College (LJIC), a leader in beauty and wellness education, is excited to announce the upcoming start of its next Cosmetology and Massage Therapy programs. Classes are set to begin this August across all five of LJIC’s Iowa campuses. Orientation will begin on Monday, August 4, 2025. The Cosmetology program will then start Monday, August 11th, and the Massage Therapy program will start on Tuesday, August 12th.

With its long-standing reputation for excellence, LJIC is proud to offer one of the most comprehensive and career-focused Cosmetology programs in the Midwest. The Cosmetology curriculum provides students with the foundational skills, hands-on training, and industry insights needed to succeed in hair design, skincare, nail technology, and more.

“Our Cosmetology program is designed not only to prepare students for licensure but to launch them into successful careers in the beauty industry,” said Jessica Howe, Director of Social Media. “From the first day of orientation to graduation, our students are supported by experienced instructors, modern facilities, and a clear pathway to professional success.”

Cosmetology Students will start to attend Monday thru Friday with schedules changing to Tuesday thru Saturday. La’ James International College also offers flexible makeup hours to help students stay on track.

Orientation is a mandatory part of the enrollment process and will be held on August 4th starting at 9:00 AM. This important first day introduces students to their instructors, career planners, and program administrators. It also sets the stage for a smooth start by reviewing expectations, tools, and program highlights.

Massage Therapy classes, another standout offering at LJIC, will begin the day after Cosmetology, on August 12, providing a comprehensive, hands-on education in therapeutic techniques, anatomy, and client care for those pursuing a rewarding career in wellness.

Prospective students are encouraged to apply now, as space is limited. If you are passionate about transforming lives through beauty or wellness, La’ James International College offers the education and support needed to turn your career dreams into reality.

To learn more or to enroll, visit ljic.edu

https://thenewsfront.com/new-cosmetology-and-massage-therapy-classes-begin-this-august-at-la-james-international-college/

