1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Trends, Drivers, Innovations, and Industry Segmentation 2024 2031 | DataMIntelligence
1,3-Butanediol market grows with bio-based tech, expanding cosmetic, pharma, and industrial uses, driven by sustainability and innovation.
The 1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market reached US$ 188.2 million in 2023 and is projected to achieve US$ 251.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2031.
Download Latest Sample Report : https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/1-3-butanediol-market
1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Recent Developments & Technology Advancements:
August 2025
KH Neochem announced a breakthrough in catalyst efficiency for BDO production, reducing energy consumption by 12% while maintaining high product purity. The innovation is aimed at strengthening competitiveness in the bio-based chemicals sector.
July 2025
Genomatica unveiled its latest bio-fermentation platform, enabling the conversion of renewable feedstocks into 1,3-Butanediol with 20% lower carbon emissions compared to conventional petrochemical methods.
June 2025
Godavari Biorefineries initiated commercial trials for plant-based BDO derived from sugarcane molasses, signaling its entry into the high-purity cosmetic-grade BDO market segment.
May 2025
OQ Chemicals expanded its Leuna plant capacity to support growing global demand, particularly in specialty coatings and performance materials, with enhanced energy efficiency measures.
1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Acquisitions and Mergers :-
In June 2025, Merck KGaA completed a strategic partnership with Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI) to co-develop high-grade BDO for pharmaceutical intermediates, expanding their joint R&D footprint in Asia-Pacific.
In April 2025, Daicel Corporation acquired select assets from LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd. to strengthen its supply chain network and enhance production capabilities in specialty chemicals.
1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Opportunities :-
Expansion of bio-based BDO production using agricultural residues and renewable feedstocks.
Rising demand for cosmetic-grade humectants in the premium skincare and personal care market.
Increasing integration of BDO in biodegradable plastics and green polymer manufacturing.
Strategic partnerships between Asian and Western chemical companies to tap into the growing Asia-Pacific market.
Adoption of low-carbon manufacturing processes to meet ESG and regulatory compliance goals.
1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Key Players :-
KH Neochem
Godavari Biorefineries
Haihang
Genomatica
OQ Chemicals
Daicel Corporation
Merck KGaA
LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd.
Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI)
Central Drug House
Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Segmentation:-
By Type
Synthetic BDO
Bio-based BDO
By Grade
Industrial Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
By Application
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Industrial Chemicals & Polymers
Resins & Coatings
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Latest News of USA
In July 2025, U.S.-based Genomatica announced its successful pilot-scale production of fully bio-based 1,3-Butanediol aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of cosmetic and polymer manufacturing. In May 2025, OQ Chemicals USA reported a significant production line upgrade to improve process sustainability, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 9% annually.
Latest News of Japan
In August 2025, KH Neochem revealed its plans to scale up bio-based BDO production using a proprietary catalyst technology, with commercial deployment expected by 2026. In April 2025, Daicel Corporation introduced a high-purity BDO grade targeting the pharmaceutical and specialty coatings segments in the domestic and Southeast Asian markets.
Conclusion
The 1,3-Butanediol (BDO) market is steadily advancing, underpinned by the convergence of sustainability trends, expanding high-value applications, and ongoing innovation in bio-based production. With key players investing in greener processes, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansions, the sector is positioned to cater to growing demand across cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial manufacturing. The adoption of advanced catalytic and fermentation technologies is likely to enhance production efficiency and reduce environmental impact, paving the way for BDO to emerge as a vital component in the global shift toward sustainable chemical solutions.
Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:
https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription
Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and
global investment insights all in one place.
✅ Competitive Landscape
✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis
✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights
✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated
✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends
✅ Import-Export Data Monitoring
✅ Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis
Have a look at our Subscription Dashboard:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg
Browse related reports:
1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market
Ceramide Market
Sai Kumar
DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.