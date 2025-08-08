1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Trends, Drivers, Innovations, and Industry Segmentation 2024 2031 | DataMIntelligence

1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market growth is primarily fueled by the rising demand for sustainable and bio-based chemicals, expanding applications in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial manufacturing, and advancements in fermentation-based production technologies. Increasing consumer awareness of clean-label and eco-friendly cosmetic formulations has boosted BDO's adoption as a moisturizing agent and solvent in personal care products. In pharmaceuticals, its low toxicity profile supports its use as an excipient and intermediate in drug synthesis. Industrially, BDO serves as a critical precursor in polymer, resin, and coating production. Key growth factors include rapid developments in biotechnology that enable cost-efficient bio-based BDO production, favorable regulatory policies encouraging green chemistry, and rising investments from chemical companies aiming to diversify into specialty chemicals. Together, these drivers are creating new opportunities in emerging economies and high-value niche applications.The 1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market reached US$ 188.2 million in 2023 and is projected to achieve US$ 251.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2031.Download Latest Sample Report : https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/1-3-butanediol-market 1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Recent Developments & Technology Advancements:August 2025KH Neochem announced a breakthrough in catalyst efficiency for BDO production, reducing energy consumption by 12% while maintaining high product purity. The innovation is aimed at strengthening competitiveness in the bio-based chemicals sector.July 2025Genomatica unveiled its latest bio-fermentation platform, enabling the conversion of renewable feedstocks into 1,3-Butanediol with 20% lower carbon emissions compared to conventional petrochemical methods.June 2025Godavari Biorefineries initiated commercial trials for plant-based BDO derived from sugarcane molasses, signaling its entry into the high-purity cosmetic-grade BDO market segment.May 2025OQ Chemicals expanded its Leuna plant capacity to support growing global demand, particularly in specialty coatings and performance materials, with enhanced energy efficiency measures.1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Acquisitions and Mergers :-In June 2025, Merck KGaA completed a strategic partnership with Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI) to co-develop high-grade BDO for pharmaceutical intermediates, expanding their joint R&D footprint in Asia-Pacific.In April 2025, Daicel Corporation acquired select assets from LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd. to strengthen its supply chain network and enhance production capabilities in specialty chemicals.1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Opportunities :-Expansion of bio-based BDO production using agricultural residues and renewable feedstocks.Rising demand for cosmetic-grade humectants in the premium skincare and personal care market.Increasing integration of BDO in biodegradable plastics and green polymer manufacturing.Strategic partnerships between Asian and Western chemical companies to tap into the growing Asia-Pacific market.Adoption of low-carbon manufacturing processes to meet ESG and regulatory compliance goals.1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Key Players :-KH NeochemGodavari BiorefineriesHaihangGenomaticaOQ ChemicalsDaicel CorporationMerck KGaALobaChemie Pvt. Ltd.Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI)Central Drug HouseOtto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market Segmentation:-By TypeSynthetic BDOBio-based BDOBy GradeIndustrial GradeCosmetic GradePharmaceutical GradeBy ApplicationCosmetics & Personal CarePharmaceuticalsIndustrial Chemicals & PolymersResins & CoatingsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaLatest News of USAIn July 2025, U.S.-based Genomatica announced its successful pilot-scale production of fully bio-based 1,3-Butanediol aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of cosmetic and polymer manufacturing. In May 2025, OQ Chemicals USA reported a significant production line upgrade to improve process sustainability, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 9% annually.Latest News of JapanIn August 2025, KH Neochem revealed its plans to scale up bio-based BDO production using a proprietary catalyst technology, with commercial deployment expected by 2026. In April 2025, Daicel Corporation introduced a high-purity BDO grade targeting the pharmaceutical and specialty coatings segments in the domestic and Southeast Asian markets.ConclusionThe 1,3-Butanediol (BDO) market is steadily advancing, underpinned by the convergence of sustainability trends, expanding high-value applications, and ongoing innovation in bio-based production. With key players investing in greener processes, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansions, the sector is positioned to cater to growing demand across cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial manufacturing. 