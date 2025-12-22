Packaging Robots Market Size to Reach USD$ 14.6 billion by 2030: Automation in Packaging, Robotics Adoption

Packaging Robots Market

How Packaging Robots Are Revolutionizing Industry | Market Size, Trends & Future Outlook 2024-2030

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Packaging Robots Market was valued at USD$ 7.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD$ 14.6 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.Packaging robots leverage advancements in AI, machine vision, and collaborative robotics (cobots) to optimize operations while reducing labor costs and workplace injuries. Increasing integration with Industry 4.0 and smart factories further accelerates market growth.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/packaging-robots-market Growth Drivers1. Growing global e-commerce sales, exceeding USD 6 trillion in 2024, drive the need for automated packaging to handle increased order volumes efficiently.2. Labor shortages and rising wages worldwide incentivize manufacturers to adopt robotics for repetitive packaging tasks.3. Enhanced robotic dexterity and adaptability enable handling of fragile and varied packaging materials, opening new industrial applications.4. Increasing government regulations on hygiene and contamination prevention in food and pharmaceutical packaging boost automation demand.5. Rising adoption of collaborative robots that safely work alongside humans is expanding packaging robot deployment in small and medium enterprises.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Robot TypeArticulated Robots dominate with 55% market share, valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2024, favored for their flexibility and wide reach in complex packaging lines. Expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2032, growing at 17.8% CAGR.Cartesian Robots hold 25%, used for precise pick-and-place and palletizing tasks, projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2032 at 18.5% CAGR.Delta Robots (flexible, high-speed pick-and-place) comprise 15%, growing fastest at 19.4% CAGR to USD 1.7 billion.SCARA Robots account for remaining 5%, primarily in smaller-scale packaging lines.By End-Use IndustryFood & Beverage leads with 40% market share (USD 980 million in 2024), due to high automation demand in bottling, carton packing, and bagging.Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare holds 20%, reaching USD 2 billion by 2032, driven by strict packaging regulations and need for contamination-free environments.Consumer Goods & Electronics account for 18%, growing with smart packaging trends.Automotive & Industrial and Others share the remaining 22%, supported by customized packaging solutions.By Payload CapacityRobots with payloads under 10 kg dominate 60% of the market, suited for small package handling.Payloads 10-50 kg hold 30%, primarily for medium-sized products.Above 50 kg robots, used in palletizing heavy goods, form 10%.By ApplicationPick and Place operations comprise 50% of market value, growing with rising customization.Palletizing & Depalletizing represent 30%, with growth linked to warehouse automation.Case Packing & Sealing and Others cover 20%.Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/packaging-robots-market Regional InsightsNorth AmericaThe North American packaging robots market was valued at USD 780 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2032, expanding at an 18.5% CAGR.U.S. manufacturers are rapidly automating packaging lines to meet e-commerce demand and labor cost challenges.Canada’s pharmaceutical sector adoption is rising due to stringent packaging regulations.EuropeEurope accounted for USD 650 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2.6 billion by 2032 at 17.8% CAGR.Germany, France, and the UK lead in adopting robots for packaging food and automotive parts.EU initiatives supporting Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing drive regional demand.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific dominates with USD 720 million in 2024 and is forecasted to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2032, recording the highest CAGR of 19.6%.China, Japan, South Korea, and India rapidly invest in packaging automation due to expanding manufacturing bases and rising labor costs.Growing pharmaceutical and food processing sectors fuel robot deployment.Rest of the WorldMarkets in Latin America, Middle East, and Africa collectively contributed USD 300 million in 2024, with steady growth driven by increasing industrialization and foreign direct investments.Key Players:The packaging robots market is moderately fragmented, featuring global automation giants, robotics startups, and industrial equipment manufacturers innovating packaging solutions.• ABB Ltd• Fanuc Corporation• KUKA AG• Yaskawa Electric Corporation• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation• Universal Robots• Epson Robots• Omron Corporation• Kawasaki Heavy Industries• Stäubli InternationalKey Highlights:1. ABB continues to lead with advanced collaborative packaging robots, expanding market share through strategic partnerships.2. Fanuc launched new high-speed delta robots targeting e-commerce packaging in 2025.3. Universal Robots expanded its portfolio with flexible cobots for small packaging lines, driving SME adoption.4. KUKA introduced AI-powered vision systems improving robotic packaging accuracy by 30%.Recent Developments1. ABB introduced a new collaborative packaging robot, YuMi 2, optimized for food and beverage sector (Q1 2025).2. Fanuc expanded its delta robot lineup with enhanced payload capacity for pharmaceutical packaging (Q3 2024).3. Universal Robots partnered with a major packaging machinery supplier to integrate cobots into turnkey solutions (Q4 2024).4. Mitsubishi Electric launched AI-based quality inspection integrated with packaging robots, reducing defect rates (Q2 2025).5. KUKA opened a new R&D center focused on Industry 4.0 packaging robot innovations (Q1 2025).Buy This ReportYear-End Offer:Buy 1 Report – 30% OFFBuy 2 Reports – 50% OFF each:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=packaging-robots-market Market Outlook and OpportunitiesThe packaging robots market is poised for sustained growth driven by global trends in automation, digitalization, and demand for flexible manufacturing.Forecast Highlights:. Collaborative robots expected to capture 35% of the market by 2032 due to ease of integration.. AI and machine learning will enhance robotic packaging precision and adaptability, unlocking USD 3 billion incremental value by 2032.. Asia-Pacific will remain the fastest-growing region, fueled by e-commerce and pharmaceutical sectors.. Small and medium enterprises will increasingly adopt affordable packaging cobots.. 